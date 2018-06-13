EY Names PagerDuty's Jennifer Tejada and Alex Solomon as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winners in Northern California

"Joining PagerDuty two years ago was one of the best decisions of my career," said Tejada. "Alex and I have developed a true partnership anchored in humility and a desire to inspire each other, and we are both better leaders for it. More importantly, we're both truly grateful to work with the hundreds of PagerDuty employees throughout the world who help those on the operations frontlines overcome digital disruption every day."

After Solomon led PagerDuty for seven years, Tejada joined as CEO in 2016 and helped the company evolve its offering into an enterprise-grade digital operations management platform that humanizes operations in the always-on digital economy. More than 10,000 customers use PagerDuty today.

Tejada and Solomon have helped cultivate a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture and work environment at PagerDuty. Under their guidance, the company promotes diverse hiring practices, continues to balance engineering management demographics between males and females, and recently closed its gender pay equity gap on a job-title-for-job-title basis. The company has a 4.6/5 rating on Glassdoor, which earned it a spot on Battery Ventures/Glassdoor's list of the 50 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. It was also named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2018.

"This has been a humbling experience for me as I could never have predicted something like this when I started PagerDuty nine years ago," said Solomon. "When I was preparing to transition out of the CEO role two years ago, I wanted to find the right partner that could lead this company into its next stage of growth. Jennifer has helped PagerDuty realize our vision to bring DevOps culture to both small and large enterprises while ensuring our community-oriented culture has been preserved as we've scaled. Jennifer and I are honored to be recognized among other remarkable leaders and we share this recognition with the greater PagerDuty team."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation and Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn.

As Northern California award winners, Tejada and Solomon are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Click here to view the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 winners in Northern California.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In Northern California, sponsors also include SolomonEdwards and Woodruff Sawyer & Co.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,000 enterprises and small to mid-size organizations globally trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

