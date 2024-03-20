EY names Shawn Smith as Americas FSO Leader

Smith to lead 14,000-person business after serving as Americas FSO Tax Managing Partner

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Shawn Smith Americas Financial Services Organization (FSO) Leader.

In this role, Smith will be responsible for leading the 14,000-person FSO business and driving growth across the financial services sector. Smith currently serves as Americas FSO Tax Managing Partner and will succeed Janet Truncale, who has been named EY Global Chair and CEO-elect.

"I am proud to announce Shawn as my successor in FSO. Shawn is a highly seasoned leader with deep financial services market expertise," Truncale said. "His innovative thinking and focus on the future, passion for clients, and commitment to next-gen talent development make him a strong leader who will continue to build on the strength and success of EY and FSO."

Shawn brings more than 30 years of experience at EY and in the financial services industry, serving in a variety of leadership positions throughout the organization globally and within FSO. Under his leadership, the tax practice led the industry in growth as a result of new revenue streams in managed services and transformative delivery with a technology-first approach. Smith also served as the FSO Southeast Market Segment Leader, where he oversaw all service lines and leveraged the full power of the US firm to gain market share.

"Now more than ever, financial services companies need a trusted partner to assist them in navigating unprecedented challenges and opportunities. From building consumer trust, making strategic investments in new technology like AI, to upskilling workforces and creating a more inclusive industry, FSO is providing the strategic council that helps businesses and economies all over the world prosper," Smith said. "I am honored to be stepping into the role of Americas FSO Leader and excited to work with this exceptional team as we partner with our clients in defining and achieving their ambitions."

Smith received a bachelor's degree in Corporate Finance and has a Master's in Accounting in Taxation from Clemson University. He is a licensed certified public accountant in South Carolina and lives in Charleston, SC.

