EY Names TriNetX Chief Executive Officer Gadi Lachman as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New England Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. This year, entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October.

"At the helm of a mission-driven company, I am inspired daily by the innovative research that is being conducted to improve the lives of all humans," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "I share this recognition with the global health research community who are working tirelessly to develop these new therapies and vaccines, as well as with my extremely talented and dedicated team."

TriNetX was founded on the idea that incorporating real-world data results in better clinical trial design, improves the site selection and patient recruitment process and generates real-world evidence (RWE) to advance the collective understanding of human health. TriNetX collaborates with the majority of industry leaders, including 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and is powered by an impressive network of more than 150 healthcare organizations across 29 countries.

As a result of its reach and rapidly expanding network, TriNetX has become the market leader in protocol design, feasibility and site selection. Researchers have leveraged the TriNetX network to analyze over 26,000 protocols, presented over 7,000 clinical trial opportunities to its healthcare members, and reduced study site identification time by 50%.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

