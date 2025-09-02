EY reinforces commitment to AI innovation with launch of Databricks Center of Excellence in Mexico

New hub strengthens EY-Databricks alliance to accelerate AI training, development and client innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) today announced the establishment of a new Databricks Center of Excellence in Mexico City, Mexico, underscoring its commitment to advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). This strategic investment expands the firm's current US-based Databricks Center of Excellence to Mexico for nearshore global delivery support, enhancing the EY organization's ability to help clients harness the power of data and AI to drive transformative business outcomes.

The Center of Excellence, based within EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Mexico, will serve as a regional hub for developing and deploying Databricks-powered solutions that modernize data platforms, unlock actionable insights and operationalize AI at scale. Joining more than 1,000 EY people certified in Databricks technology, the center will bring together top talent in data engineering, machine learning and analytics to support clients across industries. The recent announcement of SAP Databricks in SAP Business Data Cloud is another key driver of the EY organization's continued global expansion of Databricks capabilities.

"The launch of our Databricks Center of Excellence in Mexico demonstrates the EY organization's unwavering commitment to arming our clients with the most advanced AI and data capabilities," says Whitt Butler, EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting. "This investment not only deepens our alliance with Databricks but also cements our leadership in delivering innovative, data-driven solutions. By building on our domain expertise and expanding our global talent and resources, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations leverage AI's full potential to uncover insights and unlock new avenues for accelerated growth."

"EY continues to be a trusted partner in helping organizations realize the full potential of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform," says Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "The launch of this Center of Excellence in Mexico is proof of the EY organization's commitment to innovation and scale. Together, we're enabling clients to accelerate their AI journeys with trusted, secure and high-impact solutions."

EY GDS is an integrated network of EY service delivery centers that provide innovative, scalable and customized business services to support the EY organization. EY GDS Mexico brings solutions to EY member firms in the US, Canada and Europe, positioning it as a high-impact technology hub.

"Establishing the Databricks Center of Excellence in EY GDS Mexico marks a significant milestone for EY and GDS. It is a testament to our dedication to cutting-edge data analytics and artificial intelligence to drive client success," says Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair – Global Delivery Services.

This launch follows the EY organization's recent recognition at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, where EY was honored with two Databricks Global Partner Awards: AMER Innovation Partner of the Year and Data Intelligence Platform Partner of the Year, celebrating the organization's outstanding achievements and collaborative efforts with Databricks in delivering impactful solutions worldwide.

For more information about the EY-Databricks Alliance, click here.

For more information about the EY-SAP Alliance, click here.

