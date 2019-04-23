EY signs power purchase agreements to initiate the construction of two wind farms to offset carbon emissions

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today it has entered into renewable energy Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) to initiate the construction of two large-scale Texas-based wind farms. The wind farms are scheduled to be operational mid-2020, and are expected to generate enough zero-carbon electricity to offset the absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of our US business.

"These agreements actively address the environmental impact of our business and will become the cornerstone of our low carbon strategy, yielding significant economic and risk mitigation benefits," said Leisha John, EY Americas Director of Environmental Sustainability. "We are proud to join other leading organizations who believe we must harness our influence and scale to drive measurable progress for our planet and future generations. We hope it will inspire others to think of innovative ways they, too, can contribute to a more sustainable environment."

Through these agreements, EY US is catalyzing additional carbon-free energy supply to the grid, helping to power the US with cleaner energy sources.

Michael J. Inserra, EY Americas Deputy Managing Partner and Senior Vice Chair, also notes that a better working world must be one that works for all. "This belief underpins our duty to drive inclusive growth through responsible business practices, helping to create a world where everyone, everywhere is able to contribute to and share in prosperity," said Inserra. "Environmental sustainability is an essential component of inclusive growth and we will continue to look for ways to measure and reduce the environmental impact of our business operations."

