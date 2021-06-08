EY US Announces Ken Dalley of GUARDIAN RFID as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Heartland Award Finalist

Ken Dalley was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, becoming lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.



"It's an honor to be in the company of such accomplished entrepreneurs and leaders. This recognition is credit to our team's collective efforts to consistently deliver on our core values, as we continue working to protect the 480,000 correctional officers who serve in our nation's jails and prisons," said Dalley.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a technology company whose mission is to build and deploy world-class technology supporting the care, custody, and control mission-set of America's Thin Gray Line®. Our native Cloud platform combines RFID, Mobile, and Artificial Intelligence to digitally transform jails, prisons, and juvenile detention facilities of every size. For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

