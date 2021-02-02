EY US announces new vaccine management solution, powered by Microsoft technologies, to support safe, secure and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announces the launch of the EY Vaccine Management Solution to help manage the secure, safe and equitable distribution process of COVID-19 vaccines. The solution is built on multiple Microsoft technologies — Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI and Power Platform — for patient-provider engagement, supply chain visibility and allocation analytics into vaccine distribution.

This solution supports federal, state and local governments; commercial health care systems; and manufacturers in implementing and supporting the vaccine provisioning process. Its components include providing in-depth communication plans, registration capabilities for patients and providers, phased scheduling for vaccinations, reporting and management dashboarding with analytics and forecasting, and establishing command and emergency response centers. EY US has begun implementation of the Vaccine Management Solution in Georgia, helping state public health officials enable the distribution process and alleviate provider management, inventory management, call center activation and allocation strategy challenges, and is preparing to launch engagements in Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Brad Duncan, Principal, Ernst & Young LLP, US Government & Public Sector State Local & Education Leader, says: "Through our alliance with Microsoft, we will provide state and local governments with technological enablement for their vaccination efforts – enablement that encompasses all aspects of this intricate process, including distribution, procurement, logistics and tracking. We understand the significance of this effort and believe that this collaboration with Microsoft will not only have a positive societal impact but help to reframe our future post-pandemic."

In addition to vaccine communications, program management and compliance capabilities, the EY Vaccine Management Solution offers an experience portal that allows for streamlined enrollment to benchmark vaccine storage and throughput. Further, the Solution's robust supply chain capability will help clients balance the vaccine demand curve with available supply using intelligent forecasting. This holistic approach to large-scale vaccine management helps accelerate the success of these critical processes.

David Rhew, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare, Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft, says: "By leveraging real-time insights and Microsoft technologies, these EY solutions address the complexities and challenges associated with COVID-19 vaccine administration and enable public health agencies and health care providers to safely and proficiently manage the distribution of the now and soon-to-be-available vaccines."

In addition, EY US developed the EY Vaccine Analytics Solution, an integrated COVID-19 data and analytics tool supporting stakeholders in understanding population and geography-specific vaccine uptake. It is designed to be the cornerstone of long-term effective planning and execution across the vaccine value chain.

By leveraging real-time insights and Microsoft Cloud technologies, these EY solutions address the complexities and challenges associated with COVID-19 vaccine administration and enable public health agencies and health care providers to safely and proficiently manage the distribution of the now and soon-to-be available vaccines, while supporting our clients' compliance with applicable health and data privacy laws.

Additionally, through collaboration with public and private relationships, the solutions can be customized and integrated with existing systems to minimize workflow changes and costs, helping provide a faster and more efficient vaccine implementation.

For more information on the EY Vaccine Management Solution, contact Quiana Smith (Microsoft Alliance Lead for Government Public Sector) at [email protected]

