EY wavespace™ opens in Miami, one of the first collaborative innovation centers in the area to help companies drive digital transformation

MIAMI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP has launched EY wavespace™, one of the first collaborative innovation centers in the Miami area, to help companies drive business transformation. Companies go through an immersive experience that includes design-based thinking, technology intelligence and dedicated teams of multidisciplinary practitioners.

With a hospitality and technology focus, the Miami center is a part of a multimillion-dollar EY investment to increase its global network of wavespace centers. The centers have a common global wavespace footprint with a shared methodology and platform to enable people to explore disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, drone technology, blockchain, the Internet of Things, data analytics, digital, customer experience and cybersecurity.

Camila Cote, Miami Office Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"The EY wavespace global growth and innovation network encompasses collaborative centers where we provide customized experiences to help companies explore disruptive growth strategies and technologies impacting industries. Through the wavespace experience, companies are encouraged to identify radical ideas that can ultimately lead to dramatically new opportunities. This is a progressive initiative bringing one of the first immersive innovation experience centers for companies to Miami."

Raj Mirchandani, Partner and Miami wavespace Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Leveraging the EY wavespace network, companies find that their teams are able to accomplish in a few weeks what would traditionally take several months, developing unified strategic programs that include functions such as work plans, project budget analysis, team structures and a digital transformation road map. We are able to offer differentiated experiences across various competencies to help companies envision different ways of working."

A recent The Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Business Transformation Accelerators, Q1 2019 report recognized the EY organization as a leader in global digital business transformation. The report found that EY network stands out as a business innovator, stating that innovation around customer outcomes is a core part of EY's transformation approach, and its integrating 20 global "wavespace" innovation centers into client engagements.

Miami is one of eight EY Americas wavespace-enabled centers, including the energy-focused center in Charlotte, NC, and the recently opened center in Atlanta. The sessions range from a one-day immersion workshop to long-term projects, and "pop-up" centers brought directly to client locations. In the wavespace centers, companies collaborate with a team of EY professionals with cross-industry knowledge and skills and gain access to innovative technology to help drive digital and business transformation.

The Miami wavespace is located in 2 MiamiCentral, where the new Ernst & Young LLP Miami office opened in 2018, and is part of MiamiCentral, a mixed-use railroad station development in the Government Center district in downtown Miami. The 3,118-square-foot wavespace provides an open and collaborative space designed to stimulate idea generation. The Miami office relocated to the 26,000-square-foot space in 2 MiamiCentral with nearly 400 employees. The office features a new open format, EY@work, which facilitates staff collaboration at all levels of the organization.

The global EY organization has a network of 20 wavespace centers in cities with tech and innovation hubs around the world, with an additional 15 wavespace satellite centers focusing on a particular competency or emerging technology.

For more information, please visit ey.com/wavespace.

