EY Welcomes Technology Startups at Pitch Day

Startups with ideas for core technology solutions that leverage but are not limited to artificial intelligence, new data/analytics capabilities, Software as a Service (SaaS) business models and blockchain are encouraged to apply.

"EY's focus on exceptional client service requires creativity, entrepreneurial speed and flexibility to build innovative technological advances for EY Tax Services," said Kate Barton, EY Americas Vice Chair and EY Global Vice Chair-Elect - Tax Services.

The EY FinTech Pitch Day is part of an overall Global Tax Innovation strategy to further the next generation of tax services as part of a systematic approach to address the many forces affecting clients' functions. Under the guidance of Jeff Saviano, EY Global Tax Innovation Leader and Americas Tax Innovation, Solutions & Technology Leader, EY Tax teams discover, design and commercialize new tax services, with an emphasis on deployment of new technology platforms.

"In this shifting landscape, we are challenging ourselves to embrace disruption and think differently to drive bolder approaches to our clients' most pressing challenges and deliver exceptional client service," said Saviano. "By adopting a balanced, comprehensive approach to innovation, we will help ensure the next generation of tax services meet the needs of the transformative age in which we live. The opportunity to discover a new, leading, client solution from a startup is incredibly exciting to me and other leaders in the EY organization."

The EY Americas Tax Innovation Foundry is a service and business accelerator within the EY organization responsible for furthering the next generation of tax services for clients. The Foundry team identifies, develops and launches new digital businesses that help transform EY Americas Tax services.

"Tremendous shifts in global tax policies, industry-changing business models and the development of real-time, often digitally enabled, capabilities pose an uncertain future for the tax industry," said Chirag Patel, leader of the Foundry. "We have a demonstrated track record of working with entrepreneurs and launching businesses within the EY organization, and we are highly motivated to engage startups and pursue business relationships, investments, experiments or acquisitions."

We welcome applications from startups in search of global industry insights and knowledge, client access, commercial pilots, general startup advice or perhaps even a strategic relationship or acquisition. They should, at a minimum, have a working prototype of the solution they are developing, an explanation of the problem they are trying to solve, the market opportunity and their strategy to commercialize and grow the business.

