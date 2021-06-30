Eybna Announces New Brand Partnerships and Product Launches

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eybna , a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer, is proud to announce new product launches that align with three new brand partnerships for summer 2021: Old Pal , Creed n C , and Lemon Tree . The brands' products feature Eybna's proprietary, data-driven terpene formulations, which aim to maximize the cannabis sensory experience by creating their signature aroma and achieve their products' desired effects.

"We're proud to collaborate with forward-thinking brands and introduce our specially tailored terpene formulations, which are designed to enhance and elevate the cannabis experience to new frontiers with regards to flavor and aroma, and to unlock cannabis' full therapeutic potential," said Eybna CEO & Co-founder Nadav Eyal. "These successful brands offer refined experiences for consumers who range from the seasoned cannabis connoisseur to novice yet curious users seeking to address their individual health and wellness concerns."

Eybna's latest brand partnerships and product development initiatives include:

Old Pal - Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal's vision is simple: 'it's just weed, y'all.' Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, this MSO brand's cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, the way Mother Nature intended. Eybna provided terpenes for the brand's 510 Classic "Shareable" Cannabis Oil Cartridge.

- Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal's vision is simple: 'it's just weed, y'all.' Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, this MSO brand's cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, the way Mother Nature intended. Eybna provided terpenes for the brand's 510 Classic "Shareable" Cannabis Oil Cartridge. Old Pal COO Charlie Cangialosi stated: "We are focused on creating the absolute best shareable experiences for our consumers, and Eybna allows us to do that with their rich cannabis strain-based terpenes. Our consumers tell us these terpenes give them a full spectrum flower experience in a vape-able product."

stated: Creed n C – Creed n C's CBD Sublingual Strips feature Eybna's groundbreaking NT-VRL™ , a patent-pending, data-driven terpene formulation that indicated an anti-inflammatory potential via pre-clinical trials performed by Eybna.

– Creed n C's CBD Sublingual Strips feature , a patent-pending, data-driven terpene formulation that indicated an anti-inflammatory potential via pre-clinical trials performed by Eybna. The Creed n C RELAX CBD strips also boast a 10mg hemp-derived CBD formula along with Eybna's NT-VRL™. The strips are available for nationwide shipping .

Commenting on the partnership between Creed n C and Eybna, Creed n C's Brand Manager Stephanie New stated: "By combining Eybna's NT-VRL™ patented terpene formulation with our sublingual strip technology, we can offer customers a convenient and accurate delivery system with increased bioavailability and onset time of the benefits of NT-VRL™ and CBD. We look forward to expanding our products with Eybna's customized terpene formulations as we all continue to learn more about the science and medical benefits of the hemp plant."

stated: Lemon Tree – Lemon Tree, the Original Cannabis Brand founded by Matt "Rocky" Rockwell that began in the Santa Cruz Mountains as a coveted cannabis strain, is now expanding its footprint and influence worldwide. However, Lemon Tree is more than a cannabis strain, it is an award-winning global lifestyle brand stemming from more than a decade of experience in developing the highest quality product through responsible means.

All Lemon Tree cannabis products are derived from all-natural inputs, which help produce its signature rich, citrusy scent and flavor – qualities that also come from the complex terpene profile designed exclusively for the brand by Eybna, complete with more than 50 terpenes.



Lemon Tree has been touted by major musicians and well-known cannabis enthusiasts, including Young Dolph , E-40, B-Legit, Berner, B-Real, and more. The brand's clothing line, Lemon Life, has taken on a life of its own and has helped to grow international recognition.

Lemon Tree and Eybna had partnered to study the legendary Lemon Tree phenotype strain composition, resulting Eybna's development and production of an exclusive botanical strain specific terpene formulation capturing the unique flavor profile of this distinct strain, enabling the Lemon Tree brand to expand its reach into new global markets and new product applications.

Eybna's new partnerships and launches follow a high performing first quarter of 2021 that saw the company, which was founded in Tel Aviv, establish a Long Beach, CA headquarters and engage with a series of strategic partners across the supply chain. In addition to growing its product offerings in the U.S., the overarching goals of Eybna's Research and Development initiatives are to understand and unlock the full potential of cannabis phytochemicals, and make them accessible for broader populations worldwide.

For more information on Eybna, its products, technology, science, white papers and full client roster, please visit https://www.eybna.com/ .

About Eybna

Eybna is a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with US HQ offices in California and R&D centers in Israel and Colorado. With a forward-thinking Research & Development team, comprised of highly accomplished Ph.D. scientists and engineers, Eybna researches the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals to advance the mission of enhancing the health of mankind. Eybna's extensive proprietary database of cannabis phytochemicals, alongside partnerships with academia and leading industry professionals, allow the company to consistently integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products that serve the needs and enhance the experiences of consumers worldwide. Connect with us on www.eybna.com

