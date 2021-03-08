Eybna, Technology Company and Terpene Manufacturer, Expands U.S. Presence with New Facilities, Partnerships & Research

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eybna , a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with two locations in California and in Israel, is expanding its U.S. footprint with the opening of new production and R&D facilities as well as strategic partnerships with leading companies across the consumer packaged goods supply chain.

At the heart of Eybna's U.S. operations is a new state-of-the-art R&D Center in Denver, Colorado, opened as a joint venture with Aseppak and designed to utilize Eybna's technological advancements to develop innovative products in multiple categories for a wide variety of consumers. Propelling these initiatives is Eybna's extensive proprietary database of cannabis phytochemicals, which has been developed through years of research at the Eybna Innovation Center in Tel Aviv, and enables brands to bring unique and distinct products to market in a timely manner. Later this year, the partners plan to launch new functional product lines for the Consumer Packaged Goods industry to help target specific effects that consumers desire.

"While many associate terpenes with vaping products, our work extends far beyond convention and effectively incorporates the many benefits of terpenes into an array of therapeutic products," said Eybna CEO and Co-founder Nadav Eyal. "We've been conducting terpene research and development for seven years and our formulations power some of the largest cannabis brands in the U.S. Our new facilities and collaborations further amplify our ability to impact and advance our mission to lead the industry towards targeted, effective and safe cannabis usage for adults in the U.S. and beyond."

Supporting its U.S. expansion, Eybna opened a new office in Long Beach, Calif. and hired Matthew Mograbi as U.S. National Sales Manager to oversee and bolster the company's relationships and work with brands. Mograbi, who previously co-founded the edibles company Fruit Slabs, brings a wealth of experience in business development, marketing and operations in the cannabis space, as well as in the food and beverage industry.

Moreover, as part of Eybna's growing U.S. presence, the company has engaged with a series of strategic partners:

Vertosa - Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers, including top brands such as Pabst Labs and VitaCoco. The combination of Vertosa's expertise in emulsions and cannabinoid-infused product development, paired with Eybna's knowledge of terpenes' therapeutic properties and customized terpene formulation capabilities, pave the way for product innovation and expanding access to the experiential and therapeutic potential of cannabis-based ingredients.

In addition to growing its product offerings in the U.S., the overarching goals of Eybna's R&D initiatives are to understand and unlock the full potential of cannabis phytochemicals, and make them accessible for broader populations worldwide. Their team of Ph.D. scientists currently has 11 research studies in progress, including studies suggesting Eybna's terpene formulation, NT-VRL™, may play a role in the effective management of COVID-19 symptoms and has the potential to serve as an antiviral preventative to human coronaviruses as well. The formulation demonstrated potential in-vitro efficacy for treating inflammatory conditions such as the deadly cytokine storm syndrome found in COVID-19 patients.

"Our team of passionate industry professionals, scientific experts and innovators are constantly working to connect the dots between the functional effects found in cannabis and the wide ranges of molecular building blocks in the cannabis plant," added Eyal. "Eybna has major plans for 2021 and we're looking forward to sharing our new data-driven products, initiatives and findings with the U.S. and the world."

For more information on Eybna, its products, technology, research studies, white papers and full client roster, please visit https://www.eybna.com/ .

About Eybna

Eybna is a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with US HQ offices in California and R&D centers in Israel and Colorado. With a forward-thinking Research & Development team, comprised of highly accomplished Ph.D. scientists and engineers, Eybna researches the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals to advance the mission of enhancing the health of mankind. Eybna's extensive proprietary database of cannabis phytochemicals, alongside partnerships with academia and leading industry professionals, allow the company to consistently integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products that serve the needs and enhance the experiences of consumers worldwide. Connect with us on www.eybna.com

