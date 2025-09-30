Eye Associates of North Florida Announces LASIK Giveaway Winner: Local Firefighter Briana Taylor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Associates of North Florida is proud to announce the winner of its 2025 LASIK giveaway for first responders. After reviewing heartfelt nominations from across the community, the practice was excited to honor Briana Taylor, a firefighter serving the Tallahassee's Leon County Fire Department.

First Responder LASIK Giveaway Winner: Local Firefighter Briana Taylor

As a first responder, Briana regularly faces extreme conditions. One of the challenges she highlighted in her entry was the risk that contact lenses could be compromised during high-heat emergencies. Following her LASIK procedure, Briana says she feels safer, faster, and better prepared to do her job.

"Of course, I can't thank you all enough for this amazing experience," said Briana.

LASIK doesn't just sharpen vision — it helps first responders stay ready when every second counts. In an emergency, there's no time to scramble for glasses or manage the burden of contacts. For Briana, LASIK has given her the confidence to respond without hesitation, and without the fear that the heat of a fire could damage her lenses in the line of duty.

"Our first responders put themselves on the line to protect all of us," said Vicky O'Sullivan, CEO of Eye Associates of North Florida. "We wanted to give back in a way that truly improves their daily lives, and we are honored to have helped Briana see clearly without the limitations of glasses or contacts."

Eye Associates of North Florida remains committed to investing in the well-being of the Tallahassee community and providing life-changing vision care.

About Eye Associates of North Florida

Eye Associates of North Florida, voted the Best of Tallahassee, has been serving the Tallahassee community since 1960, offering comprehensive eye care, advanced LASIK surgery, and a commitment to helping patients live life with best vision possible.

