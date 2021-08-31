Eye-bot and VEERUM Team to Deliver a Comprehensive 3D Visualization of Critical Assets in Oil & Gas

Eye-bot & VEERUM announce a Premier Partnership to deliver access to the most comprehensive advanced 3D datasets. Tweet this

Dmitry Gurevich, IT Director PA Chemicals Project, said "An accurate presentation of the existing site condition and the as-built state against the design 3D model of the facility enables us to analyze the deviations that have occurred in the course of the installation and to make informed, evidence-based decisions. The high-fidelity 3D reality capture blended with the 3D design model data becomes a foundation for the digital twin of the facility and unlocks new ways of working. For example, new workflows for managing change and executing plant modifications, that otherwise would not have been feasible."

"Connecting asset information in the context of a collaborative 3D visualization tool unlocks use cases across the entire asset lifecycle. In less than 48-hours after data capture, any project team can be up and running on VEERUM," added Trevor McMaster, Chief Client Officer. "Alongside Eye-bot, we can help clients reach a return on their investment in one month, saving them millions of dollars on critical construction projects as well as operations management."

The Eye-bot and VEERUM collaboration can reduce operational site exposure hours by 50%, reduce inspection costs by up to 25% and improve construction progress reporting by over 30% in accuracy and availability.

About Eye-bot Aerial Solutions

Eye-bot is a global drone data company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, specializing in data acquisition, processing, and producing high-quality datasets for a variety of asset management applications in the Oil and Gas, Construction, and Infrastructure sectors. For more information about how Eye-bot advances digital transformation strategy for its clients, eye-bot.com/veerum

About VEERUM

VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com

