Eye Care Surgical Devices Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the eye care surgical devices market is Alcon Inc. The company offers contact lenses and lens care products. In April 2021, the company launched Systane Hydration Multi Dose Preservative Free (MDPF) lubricant eye drops. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Novartis AG.

Challenges Faced by Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eye Care Surgical Devices Market

The eye care surgical devices market is fragmented with the presence of many global and local vendors. The market is highly competitive, and the vendors offer numerous products, which is increasing the market competition.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To maintain their position in the market, new players in the market should understand the critical business policies and identify the product portfolio of the existing companies. Small and regional vendors are forming strategic alliances with global companies to gain a portion of the market.

Market Growth Potential

The eye care surgical devices market size is expected to grow by 3.49 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the eye care surgical devices market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. One of these factors includes the high incidence of eye diseases, particularly in industrialized and middle-income countries. Glaucoma, Cataract, retinal tears or holes, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism are the most common eye disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 2.2 billion people were visually impaired globally because of eye diseases. As a result, the need for ophthalmic surgeries is rising, which, in turn, is resulting in a rise in the revenue inflow in the market.

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Novartis AG, Quantel Medical, TissueTech Inc., Topcon Corp., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cataract Surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glaucoma surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diabetic eye surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Novartis AG

Quantel Medical

TissueTech Inc.

Topcon Corp.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

