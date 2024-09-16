Eye Cloud Pro Unveils New Logo Reflecting Transformation and Focus on Optometry Innovation

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Cloud Pro, the leading all-in-one practice management and EHR platform for optometry practices, today announced the launch of their new logo and website.

The new website and logo—clean, modern, and simple reflect Eye Cloud Pro's ongoing commitment to providing easy-to-use but forward-thinking solutions to empower optometry practices and retail stores big and small.

"Our rebrand signals a new chapter for Eye Cloud Pro. It reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of optometry technology and reinviting ourselves to continuously improving how we serve our clients and what we offer," said Dan Loch, President of Eye Cloud Pro.

The new website showcases Eye Cloud Pro's robust platform, including advanced reporting, real-time inventory management, and an intuitive patient portal to an integrated EHR. The rebrand emphasizes Eye Cloud Pro's mission to simplify managing an optometry practice and enable optometrists to focus more on patient care rather than administrative tasks.

About Eye Cloud Pro

Eye Cloud Pro is an industry-leading cloud-based EHR and practice management platform designed for optometrists by optometrists. From scheduling to billing to patient communications and inventory management, Eye Cloud Pro provides optometry practices and retail stores with the tools they need to streamline operations allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

