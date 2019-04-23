Eye Consultants of Atlanta Announces 'The Gallery,' Expanded Optical, Contact Lens, and Hearing Centers

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Consultants of Atlanta has expanded their Cumberland, GA practice to include The Gallery at Eye Consultants, the new home of their optical, contact lens, and hearing centers. The Gallery, which opens in June of 2019, is conveniently located in Suite 175 on the first floor near the elevator lobby.

Before this move, Eye Consultants of Atlanta's optical, contact lens, and hearing centers were located on the eighth and ninth floors of their Cumberland building. The Gallery not only expands their space and includes additional testing and treatment options, but also moves the practice to the more accessible first floor of that same structure. "Our new clinic space will provide more convenient care for our patients and allow us to provide a wider range of treatment options for hearing loss," says Erin Rellinger, Au.D., Audiologist.

The expansion also includes additional options for patients and customers seeking the latest in eyeglasses styles and lens technologies. "Our new space will allow us to better serve our patients by showcasing a larger selection of eyewear and having additional staff to service each patient's style. Our goal with this move is to provide more options to more patients while enhancing the patient experience," says John Butler, Optical Manager.

There is a need for combined services that Eye Consultants of Atlanta saw and decided to meet, with patient comfort and convenience being heavily considered when designing the new space. "Our new facilities will provide more space and comfort for our patients giving them more privacy and efficient service," said Arlene Gotay, O.D., Contact Lens Specialist.

Eye Consultants of Atlanta operates 11 offices in the greater Atlanta, GA area. They specialize in all aspects of eye health, from comprehensive eye exams to the most complex and delicate surgeries. They have offices in Buckhead, Cumberland, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newman, Peachtree Corners, and Stockbridge. For more information on Eye Consultants of Atlanta, please visit their website: www.eyeconsultants.net

