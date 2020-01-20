Eye Doctor Helps Women See Their Intimate Relationships with 20/20 Clarity

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is one month into the new year and some women in tempestuous toxic relationships may continue to believe that if they just treat their partner better everything will turn out right. Dr. Dellia Evans knows this wishful thinking intimately having been married to someone who abused her emotionally, psychologically, verbally, financially and eventually physically, over their 20-year union. Now happily remarried to a man who treats her with respect, this eye doctor wants other women to focus on their relationships so they too can experience healing and a sense of peace by putting their abusive relationships behind them.

That is why Dr. Dellia recently released Heart Vision Journal, a companion workbook to her Amazon #1 Bestseller Heart Vision: How to See Your Path Forward When You're in a Dark Place published in November. The workbook offers five days of devotional and journaling opportunities for each of the seven chapters contained in the original book.

In an interview, Dr. Dellia can discuss:

A quiz woman can take to see if they are in a toxic relationship

Why women stay in abusive relationships

How to get to the other side of the fears and anxieties of a destructive marriage

Ways journaling helps people to be more self-aware, reduce stress and heal emotionally.

Steps for moving forward that women can take if they don't know how to extricate themselves from an abusive relationship

How domestic violence victims and survivors can create a new vision in 2020

Praise for Heart Vision

"Living the complexities of domestic violence is precisely captured in Heart Vision to shed light into a dark situation which impacts so many who suffer in silence." –Wendy Mahoney, executive director, Mississippi Collation Against Domestic Violence

About Dr. Dellia

Dr. Dellia Evans is a certified laser vision correction surgeon and optometrist who has helped more than 250,000 patients maintain eye health in the past 25 years. She owns Odom's Eye Care-Optical in Jackson. Dr. Dellia is a Christian leader who helps people to see more clearly physically and spiritually. She obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is a graduate of Faith Bible Institute.

