EYE LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies National Vision Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EYE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of National Vision investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/national-vision-class-action-submission-form?prid=37518&wire=4

EYE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (c) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; e) the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in National Vision during the relevant time frame, you have until March 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

