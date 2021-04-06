Eye Level Introduces Its Brand Ambassadors: Their Students

Between March 2021 and February 2022, the Ambassadors will promote various brand activities as well as share their personal learning experiences and success stories from their tenure at Eye Level.

One story shared by all of this year's Ambassadors is how they went from lacking basic arithmetic and computing skills to acquiring critical thinking and problem solving skills. Another would be how learning English at Eye Level helped them write exceptional essays for university admissions and ultimately helping them to be accepted to prestigious schools.

Throughout the year, the Eye Level Ambassadors will promote several activities such as sharing their learning knowhow with self-made motivational contents. They hope to inspire their Eye Level predecessors to achieve greatness – just like them.

For more information, visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in Math and English programs for students between the ages of 4 and 15. With academic achievement as the top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the power to reach his or her true potential.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, additional practice problems, online games, and other supplementary materials. Online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room for those who cannot receive them at home.

SOURCE Eye Level