Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025 Successfully Held, Inspiring Young Math Learners Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level announced the successful completion of the Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025 (ELMO 2025), its global math competition designed to inspire elementary and middle school students to challenge their mathematical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Students and award recipients celebrate their achievement at the Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025 (ELMO 2025) Award Ceremony held in the Philippines.

Held throughout November 2025, ELMO 2025 took place across multiple countries and regions worldwide, with competitions hosted in schools, learning centers, and community venues. The event brought together students eager to test their skills in arithmetic, logical reasoning, and problem solving while experiencing the excitement of a global academic challenge.

A Global Platform for Mathematical Thinking

First launched in 2004, the Eye Level Math Olympiad has grown into a signature global event that encourages young learners to explore the power of mathematics beyond the classroom.

The competition is designed to assess students' abilities across key areas including calculation, word problems, and logical reasoning. By presenting questions tailored to each grade level, the Olympiad offers students a meaningful opportunity to evaluate their strengths while building confidence in their learning journey.

In 2025, the Olympiad introduced further enhancements to enrich the learning experience. The test structure placed greater emphasis on problem-solving and critical thinking, reflecting Eye Level's educational philosophy that mathematics should develop reasoning and creativity, not just speed and memorization.

Participants also received detailed result reports designed to help students and parents better understand individual learning strengths, offering insights that support future academic growth.

Encouraging Every Student's Challenge

Guided by the message "One Test. A Thousand Possibilities," ELMO 2025 celebrated the spirit of challenge and discovery. The Olympiad emphasizes that every student who participates takes an important step toward building confidence, resilience, and curiosity in learning.

To commemorate this experience, all participants received a medal recognizing their effort and courage in taking on the challenge—turning the Olympiad into not only a competition, but also a memorable milestone in their academic journey.

Strengthening Eye Level's Global Math Education Leadership

Through initiatives such as the Eye Level Math Olympiad, Eye Level continues to strengthen its role as a global education brand dedicated to developing strong mathematical foundations and critical thinking skills in young learners.

The official results of ELMO 2025 were announced in January 2026, with award ceremonies already held in several countries including the Philippines and Thailand. Additional ceremonies are scheduled across other participating countries in March, continuing the global celebration of students' mathematical achievements.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global provider of supplemental education services in mathematics and English, serving students in numerous countries worldwide. Through its individualized learning approach, Eye Level empowers students to learn at their own pace, build strong academic foundations, and develop the confidence needed for lifelong learning.

