Eye Makeup Market size to grow by USD 5.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing working women population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eye makeup market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%. APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global eye makeup market growth during the forecast period. Expansion of the e-commerce sector, along with the development of the conventional retail store model, aids the growth of the market. Hence, regional vendors concentrate on implementing a multichannel retail strategy. Moreover, the growing disposable income, especially with the young working population, offers great growth opportunities for the regional market. Therefore, such factors will influence the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period. For a comprehensive analysis of the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eye Makeup Market

Eye makeup Market - Vendor Landscape

The eye makeup market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The eye makeup market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., DIC Corp., FORMA BRANDS LLC, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manash Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Revolution Beauty Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, RMS Beauty LLC, and Cosmetic Manufacturers Aust. Pty Ltd.

Eye Makeup Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness about eye makeup, the increasing working women population, and social media and celebrity endorsements. Challenges such as the logistics issues in the cosmetics industry are hindering market growth.

Driver - The growing working women population is a factor that is expected to fuel the market growth for eye makeup during the forecast period. Young and wealthy women are the primary target market for eye makeup products. To cater to the shifting consumer preferences and fashion trends, vendors in the market are releasing new products. This results in market expansion as a result of ongoing product innovation and rising self-consciousness about one's appearance. Working women made up 59% of the total population in 2021, according to The World Bank Group in the UK. Additionally, the growing working women population has resulted in an increasing number of households with two incomes, which has boosted the purchasing power of consumers. This, in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - A major challenge for the eye makeup market that is hindering its growth is the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. Cosmetics, including eye makeup, use hazardous ingredients that may result in health risks such as cancer and skin conditions. In colored eye shadows, certain chemicals have been linked to hormone disruption and health problems such as cancer. A few eye makeup products contain chemicals that have negative side effects and harm the skin, including sodium sulfates, parabens, phthalates, triclosan, and other reactive acids. These chemicals may also cause premature skin aging, due to their drying effects on the skin's essential minerals and vitamins as well as natural body oils. Hence, such side effects caused by the chemicals in eye makeup products may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing popularity of organic and natural products is an emerging eye makeup market trend impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The use of various cosmetic chemicals by original design manufacturers (ODMs) of cosmetics and beauty products is replaced by the use of natural ingredients such as natural antioxidants, flower extracts, and aloe vera gel. The demand for natural cosmetics, including eye makeup, is fueled by the increasing consumer preferences for chemical-free natural makeup options. In addition, the green beauty and clean beauty movements have encouraged cosmetic scientists to develop new formulations using traditional and regional ingredients. Hence, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, such factors are expected to spur the growth of the global market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This eye makeup market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (eyes liners, eye shadows, false lashes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The expanding retail sector and the opening of numerous retail locations fuel the growth of the segment. These stores give customers a wide variety of products to pick from and the convenience of finding everything in one place. Specialty stores are very popular for eye makeup products, as they offer personal luxury goods from various brands. Affluent shoppers and loyal customers frequent such stores to buy desired eye makeup items that are not sold online or in other retail establishments. Moreover, drugstores are expanding their selection of eye makeup products. Hence, with the rising number of pharmacies and drugstores, the demand for this segment is expected to grow.

To know more about the impact of each segment on the market growth, Request a Sample Report!

Eye Makeup Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist eye makeup market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eye makeup market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eye makeup market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eye makeup market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and essential illustrations for exponential business growth.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The makeup tools market size is expected to increase by USD 862.43 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (makeup brushes, other tools, and disposable makeup tools) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Premiumization of makeup tools is the key driver influencing the growth of the market.

The makeup base market size is expected to increase by USD 7.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%. The report extensively covers makeup base market segmentation by product (foundation, powder, concealer, and primer), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand among millennial consumers is notably driving the makeup base market growth.

Eye Makeup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., DIC Corp., FORMA BRANDS LLC, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manash Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Revolution Beauty Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, RMS Beauty LLC, and Cosmetic Manufacturers Aust. Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eye makeup market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global eye makeup market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Eyes liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Eyes liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Eyes liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Eyes liners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Eyes liners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Eye shadows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Eye shadows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Eye shadows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Eye shadows - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Eye shadows - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 False lashes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on False lashes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on False lashes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on False lashes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on False lashes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 119: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC

Exhibit 123: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Key offerings

12.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 DIC Corp.

Exhibit 133: DIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DIC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: DIC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: DIC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: DIC Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 FORMA BRANDS LLC

Exhibit 138: FORMA BRANDS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: FORMA BRANDS LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: FORMA BRANDS LLC - Key offerings

12.9 LOreal SA

Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 146: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 147: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 148: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 149: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.11 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 151: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.12 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 155: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

12.13 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 159: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 RMS Beauty LLC

Exhibit 163: RMS Beauty LLC - Overview



Exhibit 164: RMS Beauty LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: RMS Beauty LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 170: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 173: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 174: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 176: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio