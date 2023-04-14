Eye Makeup Market size to grow by USD 5.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing working women population - Technavio

Apr 14, 2023, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eye makeup market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%. APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global eye makeup market growth during the forecast period. Expansion of the e-commerce sector, along with the development of the conventional retail store model, aids the growth of the market. Hence, regional vendors concentrate on implementing a multichannel retail strategy. Moreover, the growing disposable income, especially with the young working population, offers great growth opportunities for the regional market. Therefore, such factors will influence the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period. For a comprehensive analysis of the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample report
Eye makeup Market - Vendor Landscape
The eye makeup market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Company Profiles
The eye makeup market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., DIC Corp., FORMA BRANDS LLC, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manash Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Revolution Beauty Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, RMS Beauty LLC, and Cosmetic Manufacturers Aust. Pty Ltd.
Eye Makeup Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness about eye makeup, the increasing working women population, and social media and celebrity endorsements. Challenges such as the logistics issues in the cosmetics industry are hindering market growth.
Driver - The growing working women population is a factor that is expected to fuel the market growth for eye makeup during the forecast period. Young and wealthy women are the primary target market for eye makeup products. To cater to the shifting consumer preferences and fashion trends, vendors in the market are releasing new products. This results in market expansion as a result of ongoing product innovation and rising self-consciousness about one's appearance. Working women made up 59% of the total population in 2021, according to The World Bank Group in the UK. Additionally, the growing working women population has resulted in an increasing number of households with two incomes, which has boosted the purchasing power of consumers. This, in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Challenge - A major challenge for the eye makeup market that is hindering its growth is the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. Cosmetics, including eye makeup, use hazardous ingredients that may result in health risks such as cancer and skin conditions. In colored eye shadows, certain chemicals have been linked to hormone disruption and health problems such as cancer. A few eye makeup products contain chemicals that have negative side effects and harm the skin, including sodium sulfates, parabens, phthalates, triclosan, and other reactive acids. These chemicals may also cause premature skin aging, due to their drying effects on the skin's essential minerals and vitamins as well as natural body oils. Hence, such side effects caused by the chemicals in eye makeup products may impede market growth during the forecast period.
Key Trends - The growing popularity of organic and natural products is an emerging eye makeup market trend impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The use of various cosmetic chemicals by original design manufacturers (ODMs) of cosmetics and beauty products is replaced by the use of natural ingredients such as natural antioxidants, flower extracts, and aloe vera gel. The demand for natural cosmetics, including eye makeup, is fueled by the increasing consumer preferences for chemical-free natural makeup options. In addition, the green beauty and clean beauty movements have encouraged cosmetic scientists to develop new formulations using traditional and regional ingredients. Hence, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, such factors are expected to spur the growth of the global market.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
This eye makeup market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (eyes liners, eye shadows, false lashes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The expanding retail sector and the opening of numerous retail locations fuel the growth of the segment. These stores give customers a wide variety of products to pick from and the convenience of finding everything in one place. Specialty stores are very popular for eye makeup products, as they offer personal luxury goods from various brands. Affluent shoppers and loyal customers frequent such stores to buy desired eye makeup items that are not sold online or in other retail establishments. Moreover, drugstores are expanding their selection of eye makeup products. Hence, with the rising number of pharmacies and drugstores, the demand for this segment is expected to grow.
To know more about the impact of each segment on the market growth, Request a Sample Report!
Eye Makeup Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist eye makeup market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eye makeup market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eye makeup market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eye makeup market vendors
|
Eye Makeup Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., DIC Corp., FORMA BRANDS LLC, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manash Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Revolution Beauty Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, RMS Beauty LLC, and Cosmetic Manufacturers Aust. Pty Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports
