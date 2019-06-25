Eye Makeup Market Size Worth $21.41 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eye makeup market size is expected to reach USD 21.41 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growing consciousness about physical appearance, especially among working class population is projected to drive the product demand. Furthermore, rising per capita income in developing economies including China, India, and South Korea, allowing the consumers to increase the spending in personal care products and thus will have a strong impact on the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America held or the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018

Eye shadow segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025

In terms of product, mascara held the largest market share of more than 35.0% in 2018

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025. Increasing number of working class women in emerging economies including China , India , Bangladesh , and Pakistan as a result of increased concentration of MNC offices on a domestic level is projected to have a strong impact on the regional growth

The key players operating in the eye makeup market include L'Oréal S.A; The Procter & Gamble Company; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Shiseido Company, Limited; COLORBAR Unilever; Amway; and Chanel S.A.

Product innovation and high spending on the development of digital platforms to ensure product supply are expected to remain critical success factors over the next eight years. For instance, in 2012, Purplle and Nykaa, the Indian online beauty retailers, came into the business only through the digital platform.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Eye Makeup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mascara, Shadow, Liner, Pencil, Brow), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/eye-makeup-market

Innovation has been an important competitive strategy for the players operating in this market. Over the past few years, cosmetic manufacturers have been increasing spending on the development of products on the basis of beauty preferences of consumers. The waterproof and sweat-proof personal care products are gaining remarkable popularity, especially among people involved in outdoor work in hot and humid weather. Similarly, consumers engaged in sports such as athletics, swimming, and other outdoor sports, prefer smudge-free products are anticipated to drive the demand for such products. Multi utility products, makeup which work as sunscreen and anti-aging, are also gaining significant demand in the cosmetics industry. For instance, Shiseido Company, Limited and Elizabeth Arden, Inc. has launched eye makeups such as mascara which contain anti-aging ingredients.

Organic and natural makeup products have been gaining popularity due to the rising awareness about harmful effects such as, skin diseases and cancer, caused by synthetic or chemical based products. This booming demand has encouraged the manufacturers to focus on and expand the natural plant based environment-friendly products. Some of the organic products includes sunscreen ingredients, which adds value to the product. These natural products also help reduce signs of aging such as wrinkles and enhance the content of vitamin E and A.

Grand View Research has segmented the global eye makeup market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Eye Makeup Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Mascara



Shadow



Liner



Pencil



Brow



Others

Eye Makeup Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Eye Makeup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Baby Carrier Market – The industry is driven by increasing popularity of the functionally designed and manufactured these products, which are designed for better safety, durability, and comfort level of the infants.

The industry is driven by increasing popularity of the functionally designed and manufactured these products, which are designed for better safety, durability, and comfort level of the infants. Tableware Market – Economic growth in emerging countries and development of attractive tableware are the primary factors driving this industry.

Economic growth in emerging countries and development of attractive tableware are the primary factors driving this industry. Facial Care Market – Rising awareness regarding importance of facial products in order to maintain a healthy skin, to enhance skin appearance, and minimize skin conditions is driving the industry of these products.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.