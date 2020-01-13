Eye Tracking Market Study, 2020-2025: Market Dynamics, Value Chain Analysis, Use Cases, Competitive Landscape, Key Player Profilings

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Tracking Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Tracking Type (Remote and Mobile), Application (Assistive Communication, Human Behavior & Market Research), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the eye tracking market by offering, tracking type, application, vertical, and geography.

It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis.

The report profiles key players in the eye tracking market and analyzes their market rankings.

The global eye tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 1,786 million by 2025 from USD 560 million in 2020



The rising adoption of eye tracking technology for personalized advertisements and consumer research and surging demand for eye tracking-based assistive communication devices are key driving factors for the eye tracking market growth. However, the lack of technological standardization and the high cost of equipment are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the eye tracking market.



Assistive Communication application to dominate eye tracking market, in terms of size, during the forecast period



The eye tracking market, by application, is segmented into assistive communication, human behavior & market research, and others. The eye tracking market for the assistive communication application is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. The need for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye tracking technology drive the market for this segment.



Remote eye tracking segment to hold the largest share of eye tracking market from 2020 to 2025



In terms of market size, the remote eye tracking segment is expected to dominate the eye tracking market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Remote eye tracking devices are easily configurable and are usually cheaper than mobile eye tracking devices. This is one of the key factors that has led to the dominating position of this segment in the eye tracking market. Healthcare & research labs, retail & advertisement, and automotive & transportation are a few of the major verticals, which are generating high demand for remote eye tracking devices.



APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. Several untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about eye tracking technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the eye tracking market in the region. Consumer electronics and automotive verticals are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other verticals in the region.

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the eye tracking market in the following ways:

The report segments the eye tracking market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the eye tracking market.

The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the eye tracking market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Eye Tracking Market

4.2 Market, By Tracking Type

4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Vertical

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By Country (2020)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surge in Demand for Eye Tracking Based Assistive Communication Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Eye Tracking Technology for Personalized Advertisement and Consumer Research

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Eye Tracking Technology in Automotive and Transportation Industry Especially in Driver Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growth in the Gesture Recognition Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Penetration of Eye Tracking Technology in AR/VR Devices

5.2.3.2 Integration of Consumer Electronics Devices With Eye Tracking Technology

5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand From Emerging Regions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technological Standardization

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Eye Tracking Systems Hinders Its Penetration in High Volume Applications

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Tobii and Prc-Saltillo Worked Together on the Look Eye Tracker

5.4.2 Tobii and Righteye Collaborated to Help Healthcare Professionals and Performance Specialists for Better Treatment of Their Patients and Clients

5.4.3 Looxid Labs Combined VR Headset With Eye Tracking and EEG Sensors Which Helps Researchers Easily Integrate VR Into Their Research

5.4.4 Lumen Research Through Eye Tracking Technology Helped British Gas in Enhancing Their Digital Display Advertising



6 Eye Tracking Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Remote Eye Trackers Dominates in the Market for Hardware

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Market for Software is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

6.4 Research and Consulting Services

6.4.1 With the Advancement and Growing Popularity of Eye Tracking Technology the Demand for This Technology-Based Research and Consulting Service is on the Rise



7 Eye Tracking Market, By Tracking Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remote Tracking

7.2.1 Hardware Segment is Dominating in the Remote Tracking Market

7.3 Mobile Tracking

7.3.1 Freedom of Movement Offered By Mobile Eye Trackers is the Key Driving Factor for Mobile Eye Tracking Market



8 Eye Tracking Market, By Mounting Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Head Mounted

8.3 Wheelchair Mounted

8.4 Table/Device Mounted



9 Eye Tracking Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Assistive Communication

9.2.1 The Market for Assistive Communication is Expected to Grow Steadily on Account of Increased Awareness About Eye Tracking Technology and Increasing Affordability Owing to Price Erosion Over Time

9.3 Human Behaviour and Research

9.3.1 The Eye Tracking Devices Used in the Study of Human Behavior and Research Helps the Marketers to Invest Carefully in Their Marketing Program

9.4 Other Applications

9.4.1 AR/VR

9.4.2 Automotive Vehicles

9.4.3 Consumer Applications



10 Eye Tracking Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail and Advertisement

10.2.1 Eye Tracking Technology Helps the Marketers in Creating More Targeted, More Focused and More Impactful Content

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.3.1 The Technological Advancement, Price Reduction, and Faster Adoption has Led the use of Eye Tracking in Various Consumer Electronic Devices

10.4 Healthcare and Research Labs

10.4.1 Most Prominent use of Eye Tracking Technology in the Healthcare Segment is in Assistive Communication

10.5 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

10.5.1 North American Region Accounts for the Largest Share of Eye Tracking Devices in Government, Defense, and Aerospace Vertical

10.6 Automotive and Transportation

10.6.1 Automotive Companies Can be Ssen Using Eye Tracking Devices to Enhance Driver Safety

10.7 Other Verticals



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Eye Tracking Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking: Eye Tracking Market

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.5.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

12.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Tobii

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.2 Seeing Machines

13.1.3 SR Research

13.1.4 EyeTech Digital Systems

13.1.5 Smart Eye

13.1.6 Eyetracking

13.1.7 PRS IN VIVO

13.1.8 LC Technologies

13.1.9 Ergoneers

13.1.10 ISCAN

13.2 Right-To-Win

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Pupil Labs

13.3.2 Imotions

13.3.3 Gazepoint

13.3.4 Eyesee

13.3.5 Converus

13.3.6 Mirametrix

13.3.7 Alea Technologies

13.3.8 Lumen

13.3.9 Irisbond

13.3.10 Beijing 7invensun Technology



