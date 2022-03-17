Eyebobs Launch New Try-On Feature for Their Range of Stylish Specs

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creative, modern eyeglass brand Eyebobs has launched its latest innovative digital experience in the form of virtual try-ons for shoppers. This feature means wearers can try on a huge number of stylish, eye-catching glasses to find their perfect fit, all without setting foot in store.

Eyebobs Virtual Try-On Feature

For customers shopping on the Eyebobs website, a 'try on' button will now appear next to each design. Clicking the button activates a real-time, immersive virtual experience. Using facial feature recognition, the shopper can instantly see what a pair of glasses would look on their face.

The digital try on experience revolutionizes the act of shopping online and is a disruptive new technology in the retail space. No longer do buyers have to wonder which pair of frames will suit their face shape, or deal with the returns process if they order a design they don't like, they can see instantly which eyewear designs are most flattering and most suited to their personal style.

The feature also allows customers to see what different models look like on the move. By scanning the try-on QR code using their iPhone or iPad camera, shoppers can view a true-to-scale representation of the glasses, directly from their device.

Eyebobs' new try-on feature is designed to take the stress and guess work out of buying glasses online and makes choosing from an extensive range of classic and adventurous glasses easily accessible for customers across the USA.

Megan McMolnau at Eyebobs, says "We're so excited to be rolling out our new try-on feature which promises to completely revolutionize the process of buying glasses online. No longer will customers have to sit and hope that the glasses they buy look good on them, they can figure it out straight away without even having to move a muscle – it couldn't be easier!"

Eyebobs sells a range of prescription, blue light and reading glasses in a variety of interesting and unique styles and shapes, with prices starting from $95. The virtual try-on feature is currently only available for certain frames.

To find out more about Eyebobs and use the virtual try-on feature, visit: https://www.eyebobs.com/

About

Eyebobs is a leading provider of expressive, high-quality frames designed to match anyone's character. From the shy, reserved, and understated to the loud and expressive, anyone can find their dream pair of glasses with Eyebobs.

Eyebobs works with some of the best designers in the world to bring high quality frames in signature styles. From avant-garde glasses to classic styles reimagined. Made from the very best materials and optimized to be comfortable and wearable.

Contact

Micaela Schuffman

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 973-879-8706

SOURCE Eyebobs