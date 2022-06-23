eyebobs Launch Reader Sunglasses You Can Keep on All Summer Long

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eyebobs, the fun and creative eye brand known for its bold designs and original styles, has launched a new collection of reader sunglasses just in time for long summer days.

Designed to go seamlessly from exploration to relaxation, the eyebobs collection of full and bifocal lenses offer the perfect hybrid of reader lenses and tinted lenses, suitable for everything from outdoor activities to up-close reading, no compromise or squinting required.

Bifocal Sunglasses

For those who want one lens to see them through their vacation reading list, the full lens option perfectly fits the bill. These high-quality frames offer full reader magnification throughout the lens and also help to prevent eye strain while concentrating on up-close objects for long periods of time.

Those searching for a pair of sunglasses that offer both up-close and distance sight can end their hunt with eyebobs' bifocal lenses. With a completely hidden bifocal line, this style is a smart, functional and stylish solution for those who need their glasses for a range of activities that require up close and then distant views throughout the day.

With 100% UV protection and an anti-reflective coating, each design exudes both style and substance. Available in eyebobs' signature range of exciting, fashion-forward designs, reader sunglasses are the ultimate eyewear accessory for anyone looking to impress as the weather heats up.

Christen DeHate, Director of Product Development at eyebobs, says "As someone who wears glasses, summer can be a tricky time of year. You end up constantly having to pick between your sunglasses and your readers. With eyebobs new reader sunglasses, you can be as bold as you want to be and never have to choose between wearing your awesome, stylish sunglasses and being able to see."

Almost all eyebobs' frames are available as reader sunglasses.

Find out more and shop the new collection: https://www.eyebobs.com/collections/reader-sunglasses-polarized

About

eyebobs is a leading provider of expressive, high-quality frames designed to match anyone's character. From the shy, reserved, and understated to the loud and expressive, anyone can find their dream pair of glasses with eyebobs.

eyebobs works with some of the best designers in the world to bring high quality frames in signature styles. From avant-garde glasses to classic styles reimagined. Made from the very best materials and optimized to be comfortable and wearable.

