Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum Wins Coveted "Eye Cream of the Year" Award

GREENVILLE, Del., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Innovation Awards recognizes Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum with the "Eye Cream Product of the Year" 2021 award. The mission of the Independent Innovation Awards Program is to evaluate and recognize the most outstanding and innovative companies and products within the rapidly expanding beauty industry. Fresh Faced Skin Care is science backed, natural, non-toxic, dye free, fragrance free, clinically tested and organic quality products. Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum automatically delivers a drop of serum upon contact, while the sonic technology infuses the proprietary peptide formulation deep, beneath the skin layers. Eyebrations has seen clinical results in as little as two weeks.

Fresh Faced Skin Care patient Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum

Eyebrations Triple Action is the only vegan, anti-aging eye product in the US that combines sonic technology with five neuro and carrier peptides that when combined dramatically reduces the effects of aging around the eyes. The powerful formulation is designed to specifically treat the delicate eye area by penetrating beneath the skin faster using 10,000 vibrations per minute to help infuse the serum deeper into the skin layers.

Peptides are one of the most effective anti-aging skincare ingredients that help firm the skin and reduce wrinkles by stimulating cells to build collagen. The serum is blended with caffeine, Green Tea and Vitamin K, which together increase circulation, firmness and reduce free radical damage.

Fresh Faced Skin Care was founded by Erica Suppa, research scientist formerly of GlaxoSmithKline, who shifted careers to become an expert skin care esthetician. She owns/runs two advanced skin care studios in Historic New Castle and Greenville, Delaware and uses her science background to treat the different issues she comes across and to create solutions that work for everyone, no matter what their skincare needs are.

I am honored to receive the "Eye Cream of the Year" award for Eyebrations," States Erica Suppa, "I wanted to be the first to create a vegan eye cream that gets deep into the layers of the skin, works faster and deliver better results."

Eyebrations focuses on gold standard ingredients in conjunction with advanced technology to naturally enrich the biology of skin. Fresh Faced products are available online, making it affordable to everyone. To learn more, visit www.freshfacedskincare.com.

About Fresh Faced Skin Care

Fresh Faced Skin Care offers an honest alternative to beauty care that is science-based, clinically tested, and uses only the highest quality ingredients that nourish the skin, naturally. Fresh Faced Skin Care includes skincare, mineral makeup, and offers the best facial treatments at two advanced skin care clinics in Delaware.

