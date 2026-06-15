EYEBUYDIRECT CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS AND 30 MILLION PAIRS SOLD - AND COUNTING

Eyebuydirect Marks Its Milestone Anniversary With a New Collection Paying Tribute to Two Decades of Evolving Personal Style

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, a leading online destination for high-quality, affordable prescription eyewear, is celebrating 20 years of helping people see clearly and express their personal style. Since launching in 2006 with a catalog of just 100 frame styles, the brand has grown into a global eyewear destination that has sold more than 30 million pairs of glasses and served over 8 million customers across 40 countries.

Photo Credit: Eyebuydirect

Over the past two decades, Eyebuydirect has helped reshape the way people shop for eyewear online by making stylish, high-quality vision care more accessible, convenient, and personalized. From pioneering Virtual Try-On technology and fast, convenient delivery to customizable lens options, vision insurance integrations with national providers like EyeMed, Aetna, Humana, and Cigna, and an expanding assortment that includes thousands of frame styles alongside a portfolio of eight designer brands, the brand has continuously evolved with its customers and their ever-changing sense of style.

As it enters its third decade, Eyebuydirect remains focused on expanding its offerings, enhancing the customer experience, and finding innovative ways to reach and serve eyewear consumers around the world.

"Twenty years ago, Eyebudirect launched with a simple belief that people shouldn't have to choose between style and affordability in eyewear," said Sunny Jiang, CEO & President of Eyebuydirect. "That belief hasn't changed. Helping customers save an estimated 80% compared to traditional optical retail is proof of what's possible when you stay true to your brand's mission."

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, Eyebuydirect is unveiling its newest collection, "20 Years of Style," a curated assortment inspired by two decades of evolving fashion trends, individuality, and self-expression. As part of the celebration, the brand will also offer a complimentary case with purchase through June.

Built around the brand's platform, Every Vision of You, the collection reflects the many ways style has evolved over the past 20 years and the role eyewear has played in helping people confidently express every version of themselves. Featuring 43 styles inspired by standout fashion eras and aesthetics — from Retro Revival and Victorian Romance to modern-day statement dressing — the collection captures both nostalgia and forward-looking style. It serves as both a tribute to Eyebuydirect's loyal community and an invitation for a new generation of consumers to express themselves through style.

"20 Years of Style is a celebration of uninhibited self-expression," said Sunny Jiang, CEO & President of Eyebuydirect. "For two decades, style has shifted and reinvented itself, and we've been right there with it. This collection brings those moments together, acting as a tribute to individuality in every form and a reminder that eyewear shapes not only how we see the world, but how we see ourselves."

Beyond eyewear, Eyebuydirect remains committed to giving back through initiatives including Buy 1 Give 1 and support for The Trevor Project.

The 20 Years of Style collection is fully customizable and available now at Eyebuydirect.com.

ABOUT EYEBUYDIRECT

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 4,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can use select insurance benefits and choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Eyebuydirect