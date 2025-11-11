EYEBUYDIRECT ANNOUNCES STANDOUT BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS

The online eyewear retailer, known for high-quality, affordable styles, will make stylish eyewear more accessible than ever this holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for high-quality, affordable prescription eyewear, will once again roll out an unbeatable lineup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this holiday season. Rooted in its commitment to "Make Quality Eyewear Accessible to Everyone," Eyebuydirect will continue to redefine eyewear with standout promotions running from November 21 through December 6, giving customers more opportunities than ever to save on the frames they love.

Photo Credit: Eyebuydirect

Shoppers can discover the latest styles from Eyebuydirect's new Modern Retro, Back to You, and Bio-Based Acetate collections, alongside best-sellers like Romy , Ember , and Safari , all while taking advantage of sitewide savings, including buy-one-get-one-free deals and discounts of up to 50% off on lenses, frames, and complete orders. They can also enjoy exclusive discounts on designer brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, and ARNETTE.

"At Eyebuydirect, we're making it easier for everyone to find frames they love at prices they'll love, because eyewear is more than a necessity — it's a powerful form of self-expression, and everyone deserves access to it," said Sunny Jiang, CEO and President at Eyebuydirect. "This holiday season, our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make stylish, high-quality eyewear more accessible than ever."

Starting at just $6, Eyebuydirect offers thousands of fashion-forward frames with endless customization options - from prescription glasses and sunglasses to blue-light filtering, progressives, color-tints, polarization, and Transitions® - making it easy for customers to look and see their best at every price point.

With every order, Eyebuydirect donates a pair of prescription glasses to underserved communities in need of vision care through the Buy 1 Give 1 program. Since its launch, the program has provided more than 2 million pairs to those who need them most.

To start shopping or learn more about Eyebuydirect, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/

ABOUT EYEBUYDIRECT

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

