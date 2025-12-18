Eyebuydirect Now Accepts Vision Insurance, Expanding Access to Quality Eyewear

Eyebuydirect Makes It Easier Than Ever to Apply Benefits for Stylish, Affordable Glasses Online and Maximize Year-End Savings

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, announced that customers can now seamlessly apply their benefits from select vision insurance providers directly at checkout. This new integration enhances Eyebuydirect's mission to make quality eyewear more accessible and offers consumers a simplified way to maximize their eligible benefits when purchasing frames and lenses online. Participating providers currently include EyeMed, Aetna, Humana, and Cigna.

Photo Credit: Eyebuydirect

With thousands of frames starting at just $6, premium lens options, and a wide selection of trend-forward designs, Eyebuydirect continues to prove that stylish, high-quality eyewear can be both affordable and convenient. The new insurance functionality allows customers to check their eligibility and apply benefits instantly during checkout in just a few clicks, with no paperwork, phone calls, or waiting required. Customers can now put their remaining 2025 benefits to work immediately, ensuring no savings go unused.

"We believe eyewear is more than a necessity, it's a powerful form of self-expression, and everyone deserves access to it," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect. "Insurance can often feel complicated or time-consuming, and we wanted to remove those barriers. By enabling customers to use benefits from select vision insurance providers directly on our site, we're making the process easier, more transparent, and more empowering." Jiang adds, "This launch comes at the perfect moment to use your benefits before they expire at year's end."

With this update, Eyebuydirect customers have full transparency into how their benefits work and what they'll save before they buy, empowering them to shop confidently, stay in control of their choices, and enjoy meaningful value on quality eyewear.

ABOUT EYEBUYDIRECT

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can use select insurance benefits and choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

