eyecandylab, adidas Launch Retail AR Experience to Reveal the Environmental Impact of Plastic Usage

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eyecandylab and adidas are proud to announce their pilot project has launched at the adidas flagship store at Champs Elysees in Paris.

eyecandylab, which specializes in creating interactive video-triggered augmented reality experiences, has developed a concept with adidas that brings storytelling and immersive experience within a physical store to a new level.

The project integrates the existing digital video screens in the store into the storytelling, and raises awareness of adidas' sustainably manufactured products made from recycled ocean plastic. The innovative approaches that have now been implemented in the pilot project serve both brand building and sales growth. The project is part of the adidas Platform A initiative, which aims, among others, to develop the positive impact of digital innovations on retail.

Innovative Technology for Customer Experience

For the project, eyecandylab developed an app called For The Oceans in cooperation with adidas and the French creative agency MONOCHROME. The pilot project will run in the Paris store during the 2019 holiday shopping season. It is an interactive introduction to the shop area Sustainability, in which sustainably manufactured adidas products are offered and staged. The collection pieces are based on recycled plastic waste picked up on beaches and in coastal regions. Customers who have the adidas app will receive a notification at the Paris store to discover the experience.

By simply holding a smartphone in front of the screen in the store, anyone can observe the tremendous impact and the effects of consumption and plastic usage on the planet. The customer finds himself in an AR Ocean World. A giant whale orbits the user but is surrounded by plastic waste floating in the water. The user is then asked to help collect the ocean garbage and experience how it turns into small plastic particles, spins into a thread and transforms into the latest shoe in the collection.

"Through our cooperation with adidas, we again demonstrate how Augmented Reality is disrupting a wide range of areas and how our technology plays a key role. Augmented Reality is very effective as a medium for storytelling because it completely integrates the user," said Robin Sho Moser, CEO of eyecandylab. "Our project not only serves to position adidas as an innovator, but also highlights the company's environmental and sustainability activities. These are two important aspects that come together."

It is important to us to make the innovations of our brand a tangible experience for our customers," said Florian Fiedler, Senior Manager Innovation & Trends at adidas. "Therefore, we always try to find interesting options on how to present our brand in a way that is relevant to our customers. This is proven once again through the cooperation with eyecandylab and the resulting use of Augmented Reality."

About eyecandylab

eyecandylab's outstanding technology augmen.tv brings augmented reality to video. The startup was founded in 2017 and has worked with customers like VIACOM, NBCUniversal, SoftBank, LG Uplus, WWE, adidas, and other major global players.

In October 2019, eyecandylab announced a groundbreaking partnership with LG to fuse TV home shopping with Augmented Reality.

eyecandylab is originally based out of Munich, Germany and is now present in the US with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

About adidas

adidas has its roots in Germany but we are a truly global company. Around the world we employ over 57,000 people. Employees from about 100 nations are working at our global HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany – the 'World of Sports'. Every year we produce over 900 million sports and sports lifestyle products with independent manufacturing partners worldwide. In 2018 we generated sales of € 21.915 billion. These numbers alone can easily suggest that adidas is quite a large and also multifaceted organization. True. But we keep things simple, lean and fast. And we will use this approach now to give an overview of what our company is all about.

