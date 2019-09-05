EyeCare Partners Completes Acquisition of Associated Retinal Consultants

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare Partners LLC ("ECP"), a growing network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Associated Retinal Consultants, P.C. ("ARC"), a premier ophthalmology provider and one of the largest retina subspecialty practices in the U.S. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, ARC employs 21 physicians in 16 company-owned or leased locations throughout the State of Michigan. Founded in 1971, ARC provides state-of-the-art treatment for eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, ocular disease, tumors and other serious conditions.

"ARC's subspecialty practice has an unparalleled reputation for exceptional clinical care and strong commitment to research. It is widely considered to be one of the premier retina treatment practices in the State of Michigan, as well as one of the finest retina practices in the U.S.," said Kelly McCrann, CEO of ECP. "ARC is highly complementary to our mission of providing patient-centered doctors with world class business support to continue growing and delivering exceptional patient care."

ARC actively serves over 1,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists throughout Michigan and surrounding states.

"We are excited to join EyeCare Partners as we pursue the next chapter of growth with our new partner," said Dr. Alan Ruby and Dr. Tony Capone of ARC. "We look forward to our new strategic partnership that will further our ability to deliver the highest quality medical and surgical treatment to patients for diseases of the retina, macula and vitreous."

Metronome Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to ARC and McDermott Will & Emery and Gianmarco, Mullins & Horton P.C. served as its counsel. Willkie Farr & Gallagher provided counsel to ECP.

About EyeCare Partners, LLC

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eye care services throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana, and Michigan. The doctors of EyeCare Partners serve the vision care needs of hundreds of thousands of patients annually. For more information about joining the ECP team, please contact acquisitions@eyecare-partners.com.

