EyeCare Partners Completes Acquisition of CEI Vision Partners

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EyeCare Partners (ECP), the nation's leading clinically integrated network of ophthalmology and optometry providers, announced that it successfully completed its transaction with CEI Vision Partners (CVP), the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic's premier network of ophthalmology practices to create a combined group of more than 300 ophthalmologists and over 700 optometrists across 18 states. With this transaction, ECP bolsters patient accessibility to nationally recognized doctors dedicated to serving their vision needs throughout the continuum of care.

"We are excited to officially welcome the CVP doctors and team members to EyeCare Partners," said ECP CEO David Clark. "Each practice that joins our network brings the knowledge associated with years of experience in building a leading organization. As we grow, the cumulative value of this accrues to the benefit of all of our doctors and practices. The addition of CVP in particular elevates EyeCare Partners clinical and operational standing, knowledge, and resources even further."

The combination, the largest in the clinically integrated eye care field, strengthens ECP's national medical group with the addition of more than 150 industry-leading providers across all major subspecialties in ophthalmology and optometry. ECP's eye care services gain 47 clinical centers and eight ambulatory surgical centers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia, increasing patient accessibility to a continuum of care that enhances clinical outcomes and improves the patient experience.

"CVP's highest priority has always been to provide outstanding patient service and world-class clinical care to our patients. Becoming part of ECP provides resources that will enable us to increase our investment in ensuring an unsurpassed patient experience combined with the high quality of care our patients have come to expect," said Clyde Bell, who previously served as CEO of CVP and now serves as an executive advisor for ECP.

ECP emphasizes the importance of doctor leadership, through medical executive boards, in partnership with a diverse group of business leaders with broad healthcare experience, all working closely together to achieve the best results. Physicians from CVP have been selected to join the medical executive board to assist in developing and driving strategy in advocacy, technology, practice operations, compliance, research, physician recruitment and development. ECP supports its practices by leveraging practice management expertise with the resources and knowledge inherent in its national medical group, while providing efficient and effective business functions in support of the growing demand for eye care, allowing doctors to focus on what they do best -- deliver personalized patient care.

EyeCare Partners is the nation's leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of ophthalmologists and optometrists provide a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care, and improve lives. ECP's network of doctors is comprised of more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, ECP-affiliated practices provide care in 18 states and 80 markets, providing services that span the eye care continuum. For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com.

