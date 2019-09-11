EyeCare Partners Completes Acquisition of Nationwide Vision

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare Partners LLC ("ECP"), a growing network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Nationwide Vision ("Nationwide" or the "Company"), a leading full-service vision care provider. The acquisition continues to strengthen ECP's network of free-standing optometric offices in fast-growing regional markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nationwide, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operates 89 optometry offices throughout Arizona and Florida which offer a full range of eye care services and eyewear products. The Company has over 780 employees, including full-time optometrists who perform more than 250,000 comprehensive exams annually for optimal vision and eye health.

"Nationwide is exceptionally well respected in Arizona and Florida, where its premier eye health services, consistent value and broad assortment of fashionable eyewear are experiencing strong demand from existing and new customers," said Kelly McCrann, CEO of ECP. "We are thrilled Nationwide's entire team, and especially its leader Al Bernstein, has joined ECP. We look forward to leveraging Nationwide's deep experience with managed vision plans to help expand ECP into new markets."

"All of us at Nationwide Vision are excited about our opportunity to partner with EyeCare Partners," said Bernstein. "ECP has a reputation for being a superb business partner and we are eager to leverage its capabilities to pursue expansive growth in Arizona and Florida, two of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S."

With twelve successful optometric and ophthalmic acquisitions in 2019, ECP now operates across 12 states throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic regions, as well as the Southwest with the addition of Nationwide in Arizona to its family of practices. ECP supports the growth of its practices with revenue cycle management, purchasing, marketing, human resources, recruiting, training, IT and other business functions to meet the growing demand for high quality eye care throughout the U.S.

"With the Nationwide team, we look forward to providing patients with the ultimate in eye care in Arizona and Florida," said Dr. James J. Wachter, Chief Professional Officer of ECP.

Alston & Bird LLP provided legal counsel to ECP.



About EyeCare Partners, LLC

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eye care services throughout Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana, and Michigan. The doctors of ECP serve the vision care needs of hundreds of thousands of patients annually. For more information about joining the ECP team, please contact acquisitions@eyecare-partners.com.

