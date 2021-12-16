EyeCare Partners Provides Emergency Eye Care and Complimentary Replacement Eyewear for Residents Affected by Kentucky Tornado Outbreak

MAYFIELD, Ky., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic tornado outbreak that affected six Midwestern and Southern states, EyeCare Partners, the nation's leading clinically integrated network of ophthalmology and optometry providers, is responding by restoring people's vision as quickly as possible with emergency services for traumatic eye injuries and complimentary replacement eyewear and contacts.

"This is our community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends and neighbors who are beginning the recovery process," said David Jaco, O.D., EyeCare Partners optometry medical director for the state of Kentucky and past president of the Kentucky Optometric Association. "As caregivers, we want to be part of the healing process in a tangible way and are providing our expertise as well as complimentary replacement eyewear and contacts to members of the community and first responders."

Why: The 1,000 doctors and 7,000 clinical and support team members of EyeCare Partners are integrally tied to the communities in which we live and work. The catastrophic storms of last week have left many without even basic health and personal care items, and EyeCare Partners is doing its part by lending expertise and resources toward restoring vision to the community as we work toward rebuilding.

Who: Families, individuals and first responders in need of emergency eye care or replacement eyewear or contact lenses in the wake of the tragic December 10 tornadoes that struck six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

What: EyeCare Partners locations in affected areas throughout the integrated network of ophthalmology and optometry providers, will provide emergency eye care and complimentary replacement eyewear or up to a six-month supply of contact lenses to community members in need and first responders.

EyeCare Partners will fulfill any vision prescription – it does not need to have been prescribed at an EyeCare Partners affiliated location. If prescriptions are not readily available, EyeCare Partners can match existing lenses or conduct vision examinations, as needed.

When: Effective immediately, community members affected by the tornadoes and first responders can visit their local EyeCare Partners network ophthalmologist or optometrist for emergency eye care or to receive complimentary eyewear or contacts to replace those lost or destroyed by the historic storms of Friday, December 10.

Where: EyeCare Partners ophthalmology and optometry practices located in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee where communities have been affected by the tornadoes of Friday, December 10 are providing traumatic eye care and complimentary eyewear and contacts.

More: EyeCare Partners has also committed to donating $25,000 to American Red Cross for tornado relief efforts to assist in rebuilding the affected communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

"At EyeCare Partners, we believe that we are better together, and that is never more important than in times of crisis," said EyeCare Partners CEO David Clark. "Our goal is to do what we can to help our communities as quickly as possible by contributing in multiple ways, including what we do best: delivering clear vision when it is most needed."

About EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners is the nation's leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of ophthalmologists and optometrists provide a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care, and improve lives. ECP's network of doctors is comprised of more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, ECP-affiliated practices provide care in 18 states and 80 markets, providing services that span the eye care continuum. For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com.

