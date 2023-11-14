EyeCare4Kids Receives $100,000 Grant from the Why Not You Foundation and CommonSpirit Health

News provided by

EyeCare4Kids

14 Nov, 2023, 08:38 ET

Grant to help hundreds of underserved Utah children and families receive professional eye care services and eyewear

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare4Kids was selected as a recipient of a $100,000 grant from Denver Broncos' quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his talented singer-songwriter wife, Ciara, in partnership with CommonSpirit Health. The joint contribution via the couple's Why Not You Foundation is part of their commitment to contribute $1 million to 10 charitable organizations in Colorado and Utah. EyeCare4Kids plans to use this generous award from the 2023 CommonSpirit Equity Fund to provide underserved children and families across the state of Utah with professional eye care services and eyeglasses.

Continue Reading
Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids, receives a $100,000 grant from Russell Wilson and Ciara, in partnership with CommonSpirit Health.
Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids, receives a $100,000 grant from Russell Wilson and Ciara, in partnership with CommonSpirit Health.
Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation contributes $1 million to 10 charitable organizations in Colorado and Utah.
Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation contributes $1 million to 10 charitable organizations in Colorado and Utah.

Wilson and Ciara are dedicated to creating a positive impact in the lives of young people and communities. They celebrated their philanthropic efforts by presenting oversized checks to the 10 organizations at a special event at the Broncos' practice facility on October 17. Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, SVP and Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of CommonSpirit Health, was also on hand to congratulate the grantees.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wilson expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference in the Denver community. He stated, "Today, we celebrated 10 deserving organizations, each of which will receive $100,000 to support their incredible work in areas such as health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth."

Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids, conveyed his heartfelt thanks to CommonSpirit Health and the Why Not You Foundation. "This grant will enable EyeCare4Kids to continue its vital mission of providing eye care services to children and communities in need, ensuring they have the opportunity to see a brighter future. The funds will significantly enhance our ability to improve more young lives, empowering them to thrive academically and socially."

About EyeCare4Kids
Founded in 2001, EyeCare4Kids is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides professional eye care to low-income, visually impaired children and underserved families. Founded by optician Joseph Carbone, EyeCare4Kids has served more than 400,000 children with a goal to provide more than 500,000 children with glasses by 2025. EyeCare4Kids has eight clinics in Utah, Nevada and Arizona, and three mobile clinics that travel to schools, Native American reservations and rural areas. The nonprofit is also expanding internationally with multiple clinics open and planned in Africa. For more information, visit eyecare4kids.org.

Media Contact:
Maggie Cline
801-285-5443
[email protected]

SOURCE EyeCare4Kids

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.