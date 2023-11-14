EyeCare4Kids Receives $100,000 Grant from the Why Not You Foundation and CommonSpirit Health

Grant to help hundreds of underserved Utah children and families receive professional eye care services and eyewear

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare4Kids was selected as a recipient of a $100,000 grant from Denver Broncos' quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his talented singer-songwriter wife, Ciara, in partnership with CommonSpirit Health. The joint contribution via the couple's Why Not You Foundation is part of their commitment to contribute $1 million to 10 charitable organizations in Colorado and Utah. EyeCare4Kids plans to use this generous award from the 2023 CommonSpirit Equity Fund to provide underserved children and families across the state of Utah with professional eye care services and eyeglasses.

Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids, receives a $100,000 grant from Russell Wilson and Ciara, in partnership with CommonSpirit Health. Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation contributes $1 million to 10 charitable organizations in Colorado and Utah.

Wilson and Ciara are dedicated to creating a positive impact in the lives of young people and communities. They celebrated their philanthropic efforts by presenting oversized checks to the 10 organizations at a special event at the Broncos' practice facility on October 17. Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, SVP and Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of CommonSpirit Health, was also on hand to congratulate the grantees.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wilson expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference in the Denver community. He stated, "Today, we celebrated 10 deserving organizations, each of which will receive $100,000 to support their incredible work in areas such as health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth."

Joseph Carbone, founder of EyeCare4Kids, conveyed his heartfelt thanks to CommonSpirit Health and the Why Not You Foundation. "This grant will enable EyeCare4Kids to continue its vital mission of providing eye care services to children and communities in need, ensuring they have the opportunity to see a brighter future. The funds will significantly enhance our ability to improve more young lives, empowering them to thrive academically and socially."

About EyeCare4Kids

Founded in 2001, EyeCare4Kids is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides professional eye care to low-income, visually impaired children and underserved families. Founded by optician Joseph Carbone, EyeCare4Kids has served more than 400,000 children with a goal to provide more than 500,000 children with glasses by 2025. EyeCare4Kids has eight clinics in Utah, Nevada and Arizona, and three mobile clinics that travel to schools, Native American reservations and rural areas. The nonprofit is also expanding internationally with multiple clinics open and planned in Africa. For more information, visit eyecare4kids.org.

