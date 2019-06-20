EyecareLive Unveils Enhanced Responsible Telemedicine Platform for Optometry and Ophthalmology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EyecareLive announced the release of their latest update - EyecareLive 2.0. EyecareLive was built by doctors, for doctors, with a mission to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship by providing a comprehensive telemedicine platform that enhances patient care. EyecareLive is proud to meet and comply with all aspects of the American Optometry Association Guidelines for Responsible Telemedicine.

The launch will also feature EyecareLive's proprietary messaging system, ECLink, which allows for quicker and more secure HIPAA compliant doctor-patient communication, as well as functionality for group messaging and doctor-staff messaging.

"Doctors can expect value on nearly every aspect of the platform," says Raj Ramchandani, CEO of EyecareLive. "Our improved platform integrates with key optometry EHR systems and enables doctors to satisfy billing requirements for virtual patient encounters. EyecareLive allows practitioners to easily collect fees and copays with benefit verification on an integrated payment system."

EyecareLive also boasts a new and improved patient app, which includes several tests for monitoring the health of patient's eyes. "We wanted to enhance patient care in the best ways. By facilitating remote treatment and diagnosis of conditions like dry-eye, patients can track their progress and seamlessly transmit that information to their doctor. Even contact lens patients can benefit and see more successful outcomes," said Dr. Moshe Mendelson, co-founder of EyecareLive.

Additionally, working with Optometry Colleges like SUNY, NECO, and SCO has been instrumental in pushing new technology and the standard of care forward. "Telehealth has great potential to elevate eye care in a manner that improves accessibility and timeliness of care. Optometry must be involved in this exciting and valuable evolution, and EyecareLive can and will enable exactly that," says Dr. Howard Purcell, President and CEO of New England College of Optometry.

Time is a critical component for both practitioners and patients: "My patients have enjoyed having the option to see me virtually when they can, and my practice has benefitted greatly. Doctors benefit too - when childcare, weather, or illness becomes an issue we are still able to provide care, and that allows us to elevate the patient relationship and maximize our own time and resources as well," said Mendelson.

For more information on EyecareLive, please email: info@eyecarelive.com

