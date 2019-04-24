Eyecarrot Announces Distribution Of Binovi Within India As A Feature Product Of The Association Of Schools And Colleges Of Optometry India Ascon 2019 Conference

TSX Venture Exchange Trading Symbol: EYC

OAKVILLE, ON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce that Binovi™ will be distributed throughout India in association with Dr. Sunita Agarwal, Director of Drishtikone, located in Kolkata. Vision care has become a leading health concern within India, inspiring the formation of NGOs and wellness initiatives addressing vision health within the general population and amongst those who are economically challenged.

The distribution opportunity with Dr. Sunita Agarwal of Drishtikone will enable optometric students, faculty and practitioners to provide state-of-the-art vision therapy to those requiring corrective vision care. The Binovi Platform will be featured during the ASCON 2019 Conference, occurring June 22nd-25th at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, Punjab campus, organized by Asco India The Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry, potentially available for purchase through Drishtikone during this event.

"The Asian population is an expansive region facing increasing vision health issue. Vision therapy is the next frontier of human performance and longevity. Binovi is the most effective hardware and software solution available today to baseline vision issues, support rehabilitative and proactive therapy while strengthening cognitive awareness," said Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot CEO.

Eyecarrot looks forward to representation of Binovi™ within this emerging optometric community.

About ASCO India

The Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry - India (ASCO - India) is an organization devoted to Indian optometric education and standards. It provides competency standards and curricula for Bachelor's and Master's optometry programs. Since its inception in 2006, ASCO has worked towards this vision by enhancing the standards of optometry education, publishing the 'Common Minimum Optometry Curriculum' for the first time, offering Fellowships in various specialties, organizing continuing education programs for students and faculty, representing the interests of Optometry Schools and Colleges by standardizing curriculum, establishing minimum standards for optometry colleges, and enhancing their effort to produce well-qualified optometrists ready and capable of serving the public.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot's Binovi™ platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor-led home-based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

