Eyecarrot Announces Dr. Stefan Collier as an Advisor in Neurophotonics

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp ("Eyecarrot" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EYC) (OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stefan Collier as an Advisor in Neurophotonics; a field of study focusing on the use of photons or quantum units of light to study the brain and its processes at the cellular and molecular level. Dr. Collier is one of the leading minds in his field, having completed research in the subject going back 25 years. His previous work with the Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator and other Wayne Engineering Products dates back over 30 years and sets the stage for exciting future developments with Eyecarrot. Dr. Collier has worked with professional sports for many decades, including world class athletes at the international Tennis level and Formula 1 racing teams.

"We are very excited to continue to expand the Eyecarrot team with the appointment of Dr. Collier. He has been recognized internationally for his contribution to the field of Functional Syntonic Optometry, speaks 7 languages, and will help the company in expanding the Binovi Platform globally, including Europe" commented Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot CEO.

"I would like to commend the company on the recently released Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator, the expansion of the Binovi Platform into Spain, and look forward to working with the Eyecarrot team" stated Dr. Stefan Collier, Eyecarrot Advisor.

About Dr. Stefan Collier, F.O., FCSO, CSO trustee, Dean BOAF

Dr. Stefan Collier is a leader in bringing functional optometry & Syntonics to Europe. He received from OEPF the Skeffington-Alexander International Award in 2010 and the Armand Bastien Award in 2002 and 2004. He received from (CSO) College of Syntonic Optometry the H. Riley Spitler Award in 2011. He received from (SOE) European Society of Optometrists the SOE Award in 2009.

2012 The Lifetime Achievement Award from Behavioral Optometry Academy Foundation BOAF

2014 The International Lifetime Achievement Award from OEPF

2015 The - Premio Robert y Linda Sanet - Award from SIODEC

- Award from SIODEC 2016 The Advancement of Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Award from NORA

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

