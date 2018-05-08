Eyecarrot Announces Educator Patricia Andrich as Advisor

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp ("Eyecarrot" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EYC) (OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Andrich as Educational Advisor to Eyecarrot's Binovi Platform in the development of a world class library for advanced strategies in reflex integration. The appointment of Mrs. Andrich to the Advisory Team demonstrates Eyecarrot's commitment to the expansion and quality of educational material that the Binovi Platform offers. Mrs. Andrich is a leading therapist in the field of Functional Vision Development and will ensure the delivery of the highest quality of education from the therapist's point of view. In addition, she will lend critical insights to the successful implementation of Binovi into a variety of clinics worldwide.

Quote from Dr. Leonard Press about her Appointment . "I am delighted that Patti Andrich has joined the Eyecarrot/Binovi family as an advisor. She brings a wealth of experience in education and clinical practice, teaming with her spouse Dr. Alex Andrich in a highly successful practice that revolves around vision development neuro-optometric rehabilitation. Her presentations on primitive reflexes are highly regarded in our field by vision therapists and optometrists, and I look forward to the contributions that she will make to the Binovi Platform."

About Patti Andrich MA, OTR/L, COVT , INPP

Patti Andrich is an occupational therapist known for her success in treating individuals with difficulties in visual-motor, visual-perceptual, auditory perception and vestibular functioning. Patti received her Master degree from The Ohio State University College of Education and her occupational therapy degree from the Cleveland State University Department of Health Sciences. Additionally, Patti holds certification in auditory processing using The Listening Program with Bone Conduction from Advanced Brain Technologies and is certified in INPP primitive reflex integration techniques; having studied in England under the direction of Sally Goddard at the Institute of Neurological Physiological Psychology (INPP). Patti is a certified vision therapist, member of The Optometric Extension Program as well as the College of Optometrists in Vision Development, the recipient of several honors and awards and has been a guest speaker for local, state, national and international conferences.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

