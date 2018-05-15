Eyecarrot Announces Inclusion Into the Tormont50

Companies invited to the Tormont50 must demonstrate compelling reasons for investment, including but not limited to, undervaluation relative to peersnew and innovative/disruptive technologies or methods, management/board evolution, upcoming events likely to drive value appreciation which could enable an increase in market capitalization. The Tormont50 is introduced to companies and institutional investors providing relevant information for select top growth opportunities identified by Tormont Group in the North American small and microcap segment. Member companies are the upcoming new leaders in their segment, focused on new technologies, innovation, and disruption and is limited to a maximum of 50 Companies. Member Companies are showcased to over 60 currently subscribed institutional shareholders across North America.

"Inclusion in the Tormont50 is a testament to the work done by our team over the last 24 months. Our Binovi Platform will help transform how we advance the human visual system, and we are very pleased for this work to be recognized by The Tormont Group" commented Adam Cegielski, CEO.

About The Tormont Group

The Tormont Group is a collective of corporate advisory, marketing & digital media, and public relations experts. Their focus is assisting select companies in presenting a succinct and uniform message to the investor community and effectively communicating that message through the most efficient mediums available. The Corporate Advisory partnership collectively has over 80 years of success in portfolio management, M&A, investment banking and institutional sales. Tormont hosts an annual Tormont50 conference in which all member companies and institutional investors are invited. This event is an open forum for one-on one introductions and meetings between company and interested investors, as well as a relaxed venue for building company to company introductions and relationships. Guest speakers will discuss topics of relevance to the attendees and will include some of the investors subscribed to the platform. The Tormont50 conference an exclusive event and is not be extended to any entity outside the membership.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

T: (416) 943 6271 l 1-855 416 7158

info@eyecarrot.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyecarrot-announces-inclusion-into-the-tormont50-300648497.html

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

