Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

The Wayne Saccadic Fixator has been the standard in sports performance and vision rehabilitation markets for over 40 years. With approximately 5000 traditional models currently in the market, extensive demand for the vast and various upgraded options, the company is excited to have shipped the first commercial units.

"We have entered into a new era of digital and connected health metrics, and we are extremely excited to have launched our Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator in 2018. Our development team has ensured a smooth and stable release of a device that now improves upon 5 previous generations that go back many decades. The team is currently overwhelmed with demand while transitioning towards a much larger focus on commercialization," commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

Key differentiating features of the device include 49 tactile responsive buttons, multi- coloured button options; 4 LED Matrix displays, Bluetooth connectivity through the Binovi Touch mobile app; secure data connectivity to our Microsoft Azure API; a modular design that allows for scaling the size of the device; a weight of approximately 14kg (smallest and most robust in the market); and a price point that allows for accessibility in almost any vertical market imaginable. Research documenting the importance of saccadic eye movements will now increase by orders of magnitude with the release of a data connected Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator. The company is in discussions with distributors in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, as well as leading researchers from some of the best Universities in the world for a product that has unlimited potential to aid and assist in both vision and related symptom rehabilitation as well as vision enhancement for patients, athletes and students.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

T: (416) 943 6271 l 1-855 416 7158

info@eyecarrot.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyecarrot-announces-shipment-of-its-first-50-binovi-touch-saccadic-fixator-units-300653154.html

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp