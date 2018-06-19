Eyecarrot Attends 121st American Optometric Association Meeting in Denver Colorado, to Showcase the Binovi Touch in Sports and Performance Vision Forum

"We are excited to be attending our first official AOA meeting since the development of the Binovi Platform. Our team has been working tirelessly to introduce and sign on practices across the USA, getting invaluable market data feedback, and working to supply the demand presented for the Binovi Touch hardware offering. The AOA meeting will be an opportunity to garner further insights from the thousands of Optometrists ("O.D.) attending the conference in Denver, and more importantly, bringing greater visibility to our World Class Binovi Platform," commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

About the American Optometric Association

The American Optometric Association is the leading authority on quality care and an advocate for our nation's health, representing more than 44,000 doctors of optometry (O.D.), optometric professionals and optometry students. Doctors of optometry take a leading role in patient care with respect to eye and vision care, as well as general health and well-being. As primary health care providers, doctors of optometry have extensive, ongoing training to examine, diagnose, treat and manage ocular disorders, diseases and injuries and systemic diseases that manifest in the eye. Doctors of optometry provide more than two-thirds of primary eye care in the U.S.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

