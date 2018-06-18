Eyecarrot Attends the 8th International Congress of Behavioural Optometry in Sydney for Official Release of Binovi

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp ("Eyecarrot" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EYC) (OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce its participation at the 8th International Congress of Behavioural Optometry ("ICBO") held at the International Convention Centre Sydney, in Sydney, Australia. ICBO is a global optometric congress which holds events internationally every 4 years. The Congress presented an opportunity for Eyecarrot to officially launch the Binovi Platform in Australasia. At the show was the newly released Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator, the updated version of the industry standard for over 40 years, as well as a product roadmap which was incredibly well received.

Eyecarrot is working to develop collaborative industry relationships throughout the world, and the market in Australasia is a great opportunity to apply a unified content and data strategy. "We continue to showcase our Binovi Platform, and are enthusiastic about the opportunities presented in this market. The launch of our Binovi Touch has been widely anticipated, and we are now working to supply the region with a bulk shipment later this summer. More importantly, we are working to establish long term distribution partnerships, a local on-boarding support team, and alignment with the regional college, Australasian College of Behavioural Optometry ("ACBO")," commented CEO, Adam Cegielski.

About the International Congress of Behavioural Optometry



The International Congress of Behavioural Optometry is a community of like-minded organizations which believes that in working together we are stronger in supporting the behavioural optometry and vision therapy community worldwide. ICBO is not an entity in its own right, but a collective of international organizations with their own identities and structures. It will not seek to replace or compete with its member organizations.

ICBO 2018 is supported by the ICBO partner organizations and their members. This partnership represents a network of approximately 3000 optometric professionals from countries around the world.

• The hosts for ICBO 2018 are the Australasian College of Behavioural Optometrists (ACBO)

• The Optometric Extension Program Foundation (OEPF).

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

