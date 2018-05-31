Eyecarrot Participates at the 48TH Annual College of Optometrists in Vision Development Meeting

Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot's President and CEO Stated that "Eyecarrot, through its Binovi Platform, echoes the mission of the COVD: to drive progress through clinical excellence and research in developmental vision care, optometric vision therapy, and rehabilitation. Through multiple partnerships and future collaborations, this will result in greater education and a large adoption of optometric vision therapy, while increasing the recognition of its integral role in enhancing learning, productivity, and overall quality of life. We look forward to attending additional functions throughout 2018 and 2019 to reach clinicians across the globe and educating them on our world class platform."

About the College of Optometrists in Vision Development



The College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD) is a non-profit, international membership association of eye care professionals including optometrists, optometry students, and vision therapists. Established in 1971, COVD provides board certification for optometrists and vision therapists who are prepared to offer state-of-the-art services in: Behavioral and developmental vision care, Vision therapy, and Neuro-optometric rehabilitation. These vision care services develop and enhance visual abilities and correct many vision problems in infants, children, and adults. Vision care provided by all COVD members is based on the principle that vision can be developed and changed. Their mission is to improve lives by advancing excellence in optometric vision therapy and rehabilitation through education and board certification.

The COVD International Examination and Certification Board process includes a rigorous evaluation of the eye care professional's knowledge and abilities in providing developmental and behavioral vision care for patients. Optometrists who successfully complete their certification process are Board Certified in Vision Development and Vision Therapy and are designated Fellows of COVD (FCOVD). Vision therapists are certified to work with COVD Fellows as Certified Optometric Vision Therapists (COVT).

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

