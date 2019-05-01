Eyecarrot Partners with COVT&R, Canadian Optometrist in Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation

TORONTO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) today announced its partnership with the Canadian Optometrist in Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation (COVT&R). This alliance will expand the footprint of Eyecarrot's Binovi platform, including its education resources, within the Canadian optometric industry and amongst vision therapy professionals.

This strategic partnership between both organizations combines the respective strengths of each company. Both companies are working to deliver best-in-class educational resources, vision care innovations and industry interactions to an ever-evolving industry.

Such interactions include podcast interviews by Dr. Paul Rollett, OD, FCOVD - Director of Marketing for COVT&R with industry contributors, such as Eyecarrot President and CEO, Adam Cegielski, in which he shares his personal experience with vision therapy and the care his son received.

"We look forward to a longstanding collaborative alliance with COVT&R and its relationships to further expand the positive impact of vision therapy through educational and product-based resources" shared Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot CEO.

Since its inception five years ago, COVT&R has received positive responses from parents, physicians, fellow optometrists and industry partners. With a membership of over 300 strong they have initiated a Canadian vision therapist accreditation program, the Practical Vision Therapist Accreditation Program (PVTAP), which provides foundational Vision Therapy training to optometrists, and therapists, both new and experienced.

In August 2018, OCVT&R launched The Fretz Fund; a Canadian scholarship opportunity for those not able to financially afford vision therapy alone. It was created in remembrance of Dr. Betty Fretz, who passed away last spring. Through the generous support of COVT&R members and sponsors, they have raised over $12,000 to start the fund.

"It has been both overwhelming and exciting to see how much support we have been given by our colleagues, allied healthcare professionals and especially our industry partners/sponsors, including Eyecarrot. Eyecarrot has been a loyal sponsor and advocate for the growth and success of COVT&R. To say "thank you" is not enough" said Dr. Virginia Donati, OD, FCOVD, President, COVT&R

About COVT&R

The Canadian Optometrists in Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation COVT&R is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of Vision Therapy in Canada. We have a mission: as Canadian Optometrists, we are dedicated to enhancing optometric education and public awareness of Vision Therapy and Rehabilitation to improve the lives of our patients.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor-led home-based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

