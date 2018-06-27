Eyecarrot Secures Distribution Deal With Bernell for 1000 Binovi Touch Units

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688290/Eyecarrot_Logo.jpg )



"We are excited to secure a partnership with the leading ophthalmic distributor for our Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator. After completing our initial beta testing, and now shipping our first 100 units, we will work together with Bernell to distribute our next 1000 units into the marketplace while expanding our reach into new markets, globally. This represents the first of many distribution agreements which we expect to announce in the coming months." Commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to Directors, Officers, Employees, and Consultants, having a two (2) year term and exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share.

About Bernell

The Bernell Corporation was founded by Dr. Bernard Vodnoy and his wife Nellie in 1954. The company has evolved to provide over 2,000 ophthalmic products. Bernell is proud to offer the largest assortment of Vision Training, Enhancement, and Rehabilitation products in the world. In 2012, Bernell was presented with the distinguished Industry Appreciation Award by the American Optometric Association for their work and contributions to the field of Sports Vision. Bernell sells over 2,000 ophthalmic products to optometrists, ophthalmologists, occupational therapists, schools and government around the world. They carry a wide range of products to meet the primary care and vision testing needs of its customers, as well as the largest line of vision therapy, visual rehabilitation, and behavioral optometry products in the world.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at http://www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

T: (416)-943-6271 l 1-855-416-7158

info@eyecarrot.com



SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp