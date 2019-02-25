Eyecarrot Secures Distribution Deal With Europe's Leading Vision Rehabilitation Company, VISUS ® Contactlinsen GmbH, for up to 750 Binovi Touch Units

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce it has secured a distribution deal with Europe's leading vision rehabilitation distribution organization VISUS ® Contactlinsen GmbH (VISUS). Initial trial units were tested in late 2018 and the first shipment of up to 100 units will be delivered within 60 days, with the focus on the German and Spanish market segments. Eyecarrot's Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator is now available through VISUS and will be showcased at the upcoming SIODEC conference in Granada, Spain. This partnership will help the company replace the existing 5000 analog units currently in use with vision rehabilitation practices, professional and amateur sporting organizations, rehabilitation hospitals and training centers across the globe.

"We are excited to secure a partnership with this leading ophthalmic distributor for the Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator. Our initial market feedback has been outstanding, and we have implemented language translations with our software to cater to a very strong market for us in Europe. A partnership with VISUS will provide us with distribution and strong local sales presence in Europe.". Commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

About VISUS ®



VISUS ® was founded in 1977 as "VISUS ® Contactlinsen GmbH" by Peter Fanti in Hamburg. As a pilot project and first contact lens institute, special lenses were adapted. Located for the first time in the Rotebaumchausee, the institute moved to the Jungfernstieg in a prime city location. About 10 years later, Peter Fanti founded the branch office in Stuttgart, also as a contact lens institute. After a few years, they recognized VISUS ® the new possibilities of an optometric vision test. As a result of this step, VISUS® has already made a name for itself among the pioneers of optometry for exclusive eye test products. At the same time VISUS also discovered the possibilities of visual training on European further education. Since then, VISUS ® has been the market leader in the Visual Training material segment, also known as "Vision Therapy".

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Telephone: 1.844.866.6162

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

