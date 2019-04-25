Eyecarrot Securing Distributor of Binovi Within Hong Kong and Asia Pacific

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) announces its current arrangement to distribute Binovi™ to Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region through the GBSE Company LTD of Hong Kong. Binovi™ was introduced to optometric professionals within the Asia Pacific region by Gary Ho, the founder of the GBSE Company LTD, during the 11th Annual Pan Pacific Conference on Rehabilitation held in November of 2018.

The GBSE Company LTD manages an extensive distribution network in Asia specializing in the Medical and Rehabilitation Product market. The company also assists its clientele with the organization of Educational Workshops, Exhibitions, and Conferences alongside its distributor relationships.

"Binovi is an effective resource in rehabilitative therapy when coupled with traditional rehabilitative protocols designed to improve optical and cognitive capabilities after trauma" commented Eyecarrot CEO, Adam Cegielski

The distribution partnership with the GBSE Company LDT enables Eyecarrot to effectively present its Binovi™ hardware and software resources within the vast Asia Pacific region.

Pan Pacific Conference on Rehabilitation

On behalf of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Pan Pacific Conference on Rehabilitation (PPCR) was inaugurated in 1998 in Guangzhou and has since become an iconic biannual event of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. The PPCR fosters multi-disciplinary collaborations among rehabilitation professionals, academics, students and healthcare administrators in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor-led home-based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

