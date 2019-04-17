Eyecarrot Showcasing Binovi at the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA)

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - It is with great excitement that Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) announces its participation in the upcoming 2019 NBATA Sports Medicine Product Tradeshow, Saturday May 18th, 2019, as an "All-Star" Participant. The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NBA G League. NBATA's membership is committed and uniquely qualified to lead the management and practice of exceptional health care, provide continuing education to its members, provide education and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit its athletes, the National Basketball Association, and the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association, and its communities in addition to upholding the athletic training profession's highest moral and ethical standards.

"The NBATA presents a unique opportunity to partner Eyecarrot's BinoviTM Platform with a sports vertical that relies on efficiency of movement and accuracy in performance. We are pleased to have this opportunity to showcase our products to the athletic trainers of the NBA" said Adam Cegielski, CEO of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

Additionally, the NBATA Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association. The NBATA Foundation donates thousands of dollars annually to local and national charities including St. Jude's and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

"The empowerment of youth leadership is the cornerstone of a thriving community. The NBATA's support of local and national charities is a great example of leadership at its finest" commented Tania Archer, Eyecarrot's Head of Marketing and Sales.

About NBATA

The NBATA is an organization of highly trained and certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We are working on making vision therapy and sports vision training more accessible through improved technology that combines software, hardware, data, and expert knowledge and insights to help patients and athletes on a global scale. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometry professionals, therapists, and trainers and their clients. Our goal is to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy and sports vision training.

Forward looking information:

Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information.

