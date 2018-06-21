Eyecarrot Teams up With UC Berkeley, the State University of New York and Florida State University Furthering the Reach of the Binovi Touch Vision Performance Platform

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp ("Eyecarrot" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EYC) (OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated delivery of the Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator to some of the top Academic Institutions in North America. The company is now working with leading vision researchers from universities in the United States such a University of California Berkeley such as The State University of New York (SUNY), and Florida State University to accelerate use of the Binovi Platform in developing further research in human vision performance gains.

"Our company has moved from conceptual design, to now fulfilling shipments to World Class Institutions in the United States in under 24 months. We can now accelerate further expansion into the market and extend the reach of our Binovi Touch globally," stated CEO Adam Cegielski.

The company has now shipped 100 units of the Binovi Touch vision performance hardware since release 2 months ago. This represents a year-over-year-growth in unit sales of over 500% since 2017. The company continues to receive significant interest and increase in sales while showcasing its hardware at the 48th Annual College of Optometrists in Vision Development Meeting.

"Recent feedback from the market has emphasized the utility of the Binovi Touch, as our customers are using the product every day and on every patient. We are pleased with this increase in demand, and overall reception of our platform. Optometrists are appreciating the expanded feature sets, their therapy teams are embracing the modernization, and their patients are thrilled with overall performance. Our next steps are working towards increasing production and carrying inventory of our flagship product with the intent of replacing the 5,000 analog models currently in the market," commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

Key differentiating features of the device can be found below:

49 tactile responsive buttons, multi-coloured button options

4 LED Matrix displays

Bluetooth connectivity through the Binovi Touch mobile app

Secure data connectivity to our Microsoft Azure API

Modular design that allows for scaling the size of the device

Weight of approximately 14kg (smallest and most robust in the market)

A price point that allows for accessibility in almost any vertical market imaginable

Research documenting the importance of saccadic eye movements will now increase by orders of magnitude with the release of a data connected Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's Binovi™ platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

